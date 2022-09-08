Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton

Take one meal, take two, take four, but rest assured — no one at the Manna Community Kitchen will question or judge you. Six days a week at a Northampton church, volunteers spend the morning preparing a restaurant-quality dining option for anyone who could use it. Lunch approaches and a crowd queues, and the meals are there for the taking, whether a person has a roof to sleep under or not, whether they have a job or not, whether they came for a meal yesterday or the day before or never before.

