Northampton, MA

Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com

 2 days ago
The Taste of Northampton is back this weekend! The Downtown Northampton Association will host The Taste on Saturday from noon to 7pm. High costs and staffing shortages have forced the event to be scaled down from several days to just one day this year, but there will be still be plenty of delicious food, live music, and a beer tent. Over 30 vendors will be participating:


