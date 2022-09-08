Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton

Read full article on original website
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
rock102.com
Taste of Northampton Returns on Saturday
The Taste of Northampton is back this weekend! The Downtown Northampton Association will host The Taste on Saturday from noon to 7pm. High costs and staffing shortages have forced the event to be scaled down from several days to just one day this year, but there will be still be plenty of delicious food, live music, and a beer tent. Over 30 vendors will be participating:
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
One meal or more, no questions asked: Manna Community Kitchen feeds the Pioneer Valley, stigma free
Take one meal, take two, take four, but rest assured — no one at the Manna Community Kitchen will question or judge you. Six days a week at a Northampton church, volunteers spend the morning preparing a restaurant-quality dining option for anyone who could use it. Lunch approaches and a crowd queues, and the meals are there for the taking, whether a person has a roof to sleep under or not, whether they have a job or not, whether they came for a meal yesterday or the day before or never before.
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
Fundraiser auction to restore children’s pavilion at Westfield’s Stanley Park
WESTFIELD — Stanley Park’s Annual Fundraiser is once again online this year, starting Saturday. The auction is the park’s premier fundraiser and kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at stanleypark.org, with many items to bid on donated by area businesses, restaurants, local artists and individual donors. The auction ends at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Agawam (MA)
On the border with Connecticut, Agawam sits just across the Connecticut River from the city of Springfield. The premier attraction in Agawam is Six Flags New England, the largest theme park in the region, with rides for all ages and a massive water park. Also on Agawam’s doorstep are the...
The Ethnic Study, a Springfield workspace, café and bookstore, is moving locations
Owners of The Ethnic Study CoWork Cafe & Bookstore took to social media to announce that the cafe is moving on from its location on 222 Worthington Street. In a post to Instagram, the cafe announced that a new space was necessary as the business has grown. “We have outgrown...
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
Brimfield Flea Market: Shoppers and vendors return for the end of the season as the last show of the year draws to a close
The Brimfield Flea Market is back on Route 20 in Brimfield this season for the last time of the year. Sixty-three years after its start up in 1959, the Brimfield Flea Market continues to draw in 50,000 people from across the northeast and beyond for shoppers and vendors alike.
Woodlawn Park dedication in South Hadley set for Saturday
SOUTH HADLEY — An all-day celebration is planned Saturday, for dedication of Woodlawn Park, which is located on grounds of the new South Hadley Senior Center at 45 Dayton St. Town Administrator Lisa Wong will usher in the festivities beginning at 11 a.m. – that will run until 9:30...
Many factors lead to closings of Canal District's The Hangover Pub and Broth, owner says
WORCESTER — Foodies are lamenting the closings of The Hangover Pub and Broth in the city's Canal District, but the executive chef and owner of the two businesses says the decision to shut down wasn't based on just one thing. Michael Arrastia said there were many factors that he...
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
Montgomery garden artist’s leaf birdbaths featured at Mattoon Street Arts Festival
MONTGOMERY — Jeanne Kiendzior calls the Mattoon Street Arts Festival “an amazing venue” for artists like herself. This is the third year the Montgomery resident will be showing her work at this two-day arts and crafts show that is free to the public. She will join 100...
wrsi.com
Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS
Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
One Call Away motorcyle ride, fun fair Saturday to support veterans, first responders
SOUTHWICK — The One Call Away Foundation will run its sixth annual bike ride and barbecue Saturday to raise funds and awareness to benefit military veterans dealing with the mental health challenges that often come with serving. One Call Away Foundation founder David Sutton said the afterparty at Whalley...
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
Springfield remembers 9/11 at riverfront memorial
SPRINGFIELD — Honoring the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and gratitude for the bravery and selflessness of first responders were the themes of this years remembrance ceremony held at the city’s Riverfront Park on Friday. Residents, local and state officials and members of the...
DementedFX haunted house returns to Holyoke on October 1 with opening night, ticket presale begins September 16
DementedFX’s haunted house in Holyoke is returning with its opening night on Saturday, Oct. 1, and presale tickets starting on Friday, Sept. 16. Named as the “Number 1 Haunted Attraction in Massachusetts” on TheScareFactor.com in 2018, according to its website, DementedFX features “giant monsters, Hollywood quality sets and props, surrounded by hair raising sound design and interactive video.”
MassLive.com
