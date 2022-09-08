Read full article on original website
Harold Baker
2d ago
Funny how he talks about OZ’s wealth when he’s a trust fund baby never held a job in the private sector talk about privilege
Gary Hessedence
2d ago
You shouldn’t, he’s a sick guy whose parents gave him thousands of dollars when he was mayor.
John Heberling
2d ago
That's a good question why would anybody vote for that moron
Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP
PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
Mastriano's challenge to debate Shapiro declined due to unacceptable terms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A debate between Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano and Democratic governor nominee and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro may not happen anytime soon. The Mastriano campaign issued a public debate proposal to AG Shapiro on Friday, Sept. 9. The proposal outlined a debate scheduled for Saturday,...
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns
And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New Jersey Globe
Fulop holding fundraiser for Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor’s race
Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro will be in New Jersey next Friday for a high dollar fundraiser hosted by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. Tickets for the afternoon event in Jersey City are $5,000-per-person. The event gives Fulop an opportunity to forge an alliance with a Democrat who might...
New York Times: Pennsylvania Once Again Emerges as the Center of America’s Political Universe
Two months before the midterm elections, Pennsylvania has again emerged as the center of the nation’s political universe with many high-stakes, competitive races, writes Katie Glueck for The New York Times. The Keystone State has been the site of crucial victories and devastating defeats in recent elections for both...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Doug Mastriano’s political success happened with a little luck and a big pandemic
Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. In 2017, after a 30-year military career, the just-retired Army colonel was considering his post-military life.
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions
The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I) The state says […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
Washington Examiner
The realities of covering John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — On May 13, just days before the May party primary here in the Keystone State, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail in Lancaster in his run for his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. As reporters and supporters noticed his...
abc27.com
When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A court ruling on Pennsylvania's License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist
Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study
There’s no stress reliever quite like sucking in your breath and letting rip a string of expletives. Ever wonder, though, if preferred swear words vary across locations? So did a recent study which, in summary, can answer that question with “it certainly does.”. SIMILAR STORIES: What is Pa.’s...
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
bctv.org
Group Turns Up Heat on PA Lawmakers to Pass Gift Ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift – including cash – as long as it’s disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group ‘MarchOnHarrisburg‘ is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a...
New maps to help decide where up to $1B in federal money goes for Pa. broadband expansion
HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania prepares for an anticipated flood of federal funding to improve broadband access, the state must first resolve a basic and yet surprisingly thorny challenge: pinpointing where high-speed internet is still unavailable. Almost everyone agrees that the federal government’s current broadband maps are deeply inaccurate —...
