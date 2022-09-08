A new generation of iPhones has arrived. On the surface, iPhone 14 and last year's iPhone 13 are more or less the same. The internal features, however, tell a different story. If you're a photography buff, safety conscious, or prepared to join the eSIM revolution, then the iPhone 14 is a prime upgrade candidate. Otherwise, the iPhone 13 is still a formidable smartphone, comes in just as many playful colors, and runs the same iOS software as the 14. To help you better decide which iPhone is right for you, I've listed the key reasons to choose one over the other below.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO