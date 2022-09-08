Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Watch Pro rumored to be Apple’s most expensive wearable yet – and it comes with mysterious special button
THE NEXT generation of Apple Watches has been rumored to be stunning but pricey, sleek yet durable, and made for work or play. Insiders say that Apple could roll out three new Apple Watch models at its Far Out company summit on September 7th. Incoming: The Apple Watch Pro. The...
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Complex
Apple Unveils New iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at ‘Far Out’ Event
For diehard Apple enthusiasts, there is perhaps no better feeling than waking up on the morning of another unveilings-filled Cupertino livestream. Wednesday, the Tim Cook-led company gave fans the latest entry in its extended canon of appropriately hyped events, this time under the banner of “Far Out.”. “At Apple...
Cult of Mac
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
The iQOO 9T is a killer phone that you probably can't buy
Last month we evaluated the OnePlus 10T and found it to be a solid Android smartphone with a reasonable $649 price. The iQOO 9T was recently released for smartphone customers in India for ₹49,999.00 (approx USD$625), about the same price as the 10T. While I had limited connectivity and couldn't fully test its cellular performance, I was able to spend a few weeks with the Alpha black model. iQOO also offers one in the Legend color that has BMW Motorsport striping on the back.
NFL・
ZDNet
iPhone 14: Three charts that show how Apple's strategy is developing
Apple's annual iPhone launch is expected to deliver a new family of smartphones in the shape of the iPhone 14 (and variations including the iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max). While many people will focus on the new features, what's also interesting is how the iPhone 14...
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
ZDNet
iPhone 14 drops the SIM card slot. Here's what that means
No more fiddling with that tiny SIM card tray: Apple has dropped the physical SIM card slot in the iPhone 14 lineup in the US, switching to eSIMs instead. The biggest change for many as a result of the iPhone 14's lack of nano-SIM slot is that it removes the old and very familiar (if occasionally awkward) process of inserting a physical SIM card in a phone to set up or change a cellular account.
ZDNet
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Should you upgrade to the newer iPhone?
A new generation of iPhones has arrived. On the surface, iPhone 14 and last year's iPhone 13 are more or less the same. The internal features, however, tell a different story. If you're a photography buff, safety conscious, or prepared to join the eSIM revolution, then the iPhone 14 is a prime upgrade candidate. Otherwise, the iPhone 13 is still a formidable smartphone, comes in just as many playful colors, and runs the same iOS software as the 14. To help you better decide which iPhone is right for you, I've listed the key reasons to choose one over the other below.
Apple Insider
Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
ZDNet
How the Apple iPhone 14 connects to satellites during emergencies
Apple's iPhone 14 is going into space. Well, not literally, but it is the first iPhone to be able to connect not only to terrestrial cellular and Wi-Fi, but also to satellites high above the Earth. For now, this service is limited to emergencies, and is called Emergency SOS via Satellite. The service was announced Wednesday at Apple's Far Out event.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is the newest iPhone worth the upgrade?
The iPhone 14 Pro is here, but does that mean you need to upgrade? With the iPhone 13 Pro's release a little over a year ago, how and where do the Pro phones differ? While Apple's event name for its new arsenal drop, "Far out," suggested groundbreaking innovations, the differences we see are subtle and mainly revolve around the addition of an improved camera system, an updated chipset, and some software tweaks.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
ZDNet
eSIM vs. SIM: What's the difference?
With the news that Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is dropping the SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology, you may be wondering what that means. What's the difference between an eSIM and a physical SIM, and why does it matter?. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module, the technology that...
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
Comments / 0