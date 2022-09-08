ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
bitcoinist.com

5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022

Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Crypto Tokens Ready to Explode this Year

If you’re planning to buy cryptocurrencies before they begin their uptrend this year, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we analyze the top projects in the crypto market that are currently underrated. We take you through their vision, core features, functionalities, and roadmap to uncover how they are on the edge of an upturn. Without further ado, let’s begin!
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
bitcoinist.com

Forget 2022, These 3 Cryptos are The Ones To Watch In 2023 – Polygon, STEPN, Quilvius

While 2021 was a big year for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 has failed to follow suit. In fact, this year has been rocked by one of the worst bear markets in bear market history. As a result, we’ve had crypto prices crashing to lower levels, and many people have struggled to keep up with the market. However, the 2017 crypto crash has taught us that the cryptocurrency will eventually recover. And this recovery is usually a massive correction with the potential to break old ATHs. This means there’s plenty of money to be made from this torrid period.
bitcoinist.com

Is Ethereum (ETH) a Good Investment? Chronoly.io (CRNO) Is a Safer Bet

Everyone’s talking about utility nowadays. After too many scams, pump-and-dumps, and useless tokens, investors are seeking the safest places to put their money by hunting for the best utility tokens. Some consider the answer to be right in front of everyone’s eyes: Ethereum (ETH). But there’s another token that,...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto ads

Cryptocurrency can be an eye-candy and "love island" to some people. It feels and looks new, and most often than... Numerous crypto companies are slashing their marketing budgets, despite the need to regain customer confidence in the asset class, which...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Breaks Past $21,000 Barrier As U.S. Dollar Weakens

Bitcoin price was down below the $19,000 level on Thursday morning, at one point reaching its lowest point since June, due to a decline in global stock markets and the continued resilience of the U.S. dollar. However, it was a different scenario on Friday afternoon, Eastern Time as Bitcoin broke...
