dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
bitcoinist.com
5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022
Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Ethereum Staking Token Is Trading at a Discount—Here’s Why
Coinbase introduced its wrapped Ethereum staking token, or cbETH, late last month, and it’s been trading at a discount ever since. That discount today got as high as 8% compared to Ethereum—the crypto asset that it’s meant to represent. Why?. It helps to know that Lido Staked...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
bitcoinist.com
Not Sure About Bitcoin? Try These Alts – Adirize DAO, TRON, and Ethereum
The crypto market came to life with the invention of Bitcoin in 2009. Thanks to BTC, we all have a shot at bringing the idea of a decentralized economy free from governmental and corporate control to fruition. However, the crypto daddy BTC has been in the headlines for a number...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Crypto Tokens Ready to Explode this Year
If you’re planning to buy cryptocurrencies before they begin their uptrend this year, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we analyze the top projects in the crypto market that are currently underrated. We take you through their vision, core features, functionalities, and roadmap to uncover how they are on the edge of an upturn. Without further ado, let’s begin!
bitcoinist.com
Zero Bitcoin Fees & USDC Delisting: How Binance Is Pushing For Larger Marketshare
The crypto exchange Binance has recently continued to push for growth in its share of the Bitcoin volume, as well as the stablecoin market. Binance Zero Fees Leads To Big Surge In Bitcoin Trading Volume, Exchange Drops USDC Support. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the volume...
This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?
The long-anticipated transition of Ethereum's network is only days away.
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
bitcoinist.com
Forget 2022, These 3 Cryptos are The Ones To Watch In 2023 – Polygon, STEPN, Quilvius
While 2021 was a big year for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 has failed to follow suit. In fact, this year has been rocked by one of the worst bear markets in bear market history. As a result, we’ve had crypto prices crashing to lower levels, and many people have struggled to keep up with the market. However, the 2017 crypto crash has taught us that the cryptocurrency will eventually recover. And this recovery is usually a massive correction with the potential to break old ATHs. This means there’s plenty of money to be made from this torrid period.
bitcoinist.com
Is Ethereum (ETH) a Good Investment? Chronoly.io (CRNO) Is a Safer Bet
Everyone’s talking about utility nowadays. After too many scams, pump-and-dumps, and useless tokens, investors are seeking the safest places to put their money by hunting for the best utility tokens. Some consider the answer to be right in front of everyone’s eyes: Ethereum (ETH). But there’s another token that,...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto ads
Cryptocurrency can be an eye-candy and "love island" to some people. It feels and looks new, and most often than... Numerous crypto companies are slashing their marketing budgets, despite the need to regain customer confidence in the asset class, which...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Breaks Past $21,000 Barrier As U.S. Dollar Weakens
Bitcoin price was down below the $19,000 level on Thursday morning, at one point reaching its lowest point since June, due to a decline in global stock markets and the continued resilience of the U.S. dollar. However, it was a different scenario on Friday afternoon, Eastern Time as Bitcoin broke...
