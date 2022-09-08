While 2021 was a big year for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 has failed to follow suit. In fact, this year has been rocked by one of the worst bear markets in bear market history. As a result, we’ve had crypto prices crashing to lower levels, and many people have struggled to keep up with the market. However, the 2017 crypto crash has taught us that the cryptocurrency will eventually recover. And this recovery is usually a massive correction with the potential to break old ATHs. This means there’s plenty of money to be made from this torrid period.

