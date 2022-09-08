ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

Stonecrest Golf League results

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpqIE_0hmmyJI700

NEW BEAVER ‒ The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday on the front nine with the following results.

Low Gross — Ed Dambach, 36; John Krestel, 38; Ron Aniceti, Frank McElwain, 39; George Blumer, 40; Roger Baney, Dave Scopellite, 41

Low Net — Frank McElwain, Russ Forsythe, 30; Dave Courson, 31; Ed Dambach, John Krestel, Dave Scopellite, 32; Ed Donley, Dick Winchell, 33; George Blumer, Roger Baney, Dennis Zona, 34; Ted Wehman, Joe Mancini, Tim Sberna, Dick Falen, Frank Carrozza, 35

Second Half Flight Winners:

Flight 1 ― Ed Dambach

Flight 2 — John Krestel

Flight 3 — Larry Jena

Flight 4 — Dave Courson

This is the end of the regular league season. The league will have a playoff, outing, and banquet on Sunday. The playoffs are as follows: Flight 1― Ron Aniceti vs. Ed Dambach; Flight 2 — Dick Verone vs. John Krestel; Flight 3 — No playoff ( Larry Jena won both halves); Flight 4 ― Frank Carrozza vs. Dave Courson. First tee time is 9 a.m. The banquet will follow the outing at the Stonecrest Pavilion.

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

High School Sports results from Thursday

–Butler improved to 4-0 to start their season with a 3-1 victory over Hempfield. –North Catholic-3 Penn-Trafford-0. –Knoch-3 Lincoln Park-0. –Butler defeated Central Catholic 2-0. Nick Niebauer scored both Butler goals. Drew Knight was in net for the Golden Tornado shutout. –Freeport-3 Jeanette-2. Isaac Wetzel scored twice for the Yellow...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway

MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
MERCER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City

After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion

PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 8, 2022

Anglers are catching catfish using minnows and worms. Several anglers are catching a handful of catfish using a bottom bouncer rig with a worm. The lake water level is low due to lack of rain. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskie. Woodcock Creek. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wtae.com

Cirque du Soleil returning to Pittsburgh

It's been three years since Cirque du Soleil performers last appeared in Pittsburgh. That long wait is now over. Video above: Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil. Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" is coming to Pittsburgh in January. Corteo will run at PPG Paints Arena for five shows from Jan. 5 to 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

Westminster College welcomes three new faculty members

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College extends a warm welcome to the three new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. Dr. Robert Craven, assistant professor of English. Craven received his bachelor’s degree in English from Westminster in 2013. He earned his master’s from Duquesne University and Ph.D. from the University of Oregon. He previously served as an instructor at the University of Oregon.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
CBS News

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Polling Precincts Set To Change

Butler County’s election bureau is looking at changing the location of two polling precincts. Officials are proposing changing Concord Township’s precinct from the municipal building to the Concord Presbyterian Church on Hooker Road. In Clearfield Township, the precinct could be moved to St. John’s Catholic Church instead of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

1K+
Followers
648
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy