On the Market: Home with nearly 1,400 square feet of living space for sale in Rockford

Address: 1018 Kingsway Ave., Rockford

Description: This remodeled ranch home features 1,372 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The living room boasts high ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has quartz countertops and a dinette area. The finished basement features a family room with a bar and four additional rooms that could function as an office, bonus room, bedroom or library. The backyard is fenced in and has a patio.

Asking price: $248,500

Realtor: Juan Del Real, Solutions Realty & Associates LLC., 708-222-3600

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "On the Market" in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.