Rockford, IL

On the Market: Home with nearly 1,400 square feet of living space for sale in Rockford

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
Address: 1018 Kingsway Ave., Rockford

Description: This remodeled ranch home features 1,372 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The living room boasts high ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has quartz countertops and a dinette area. The finished basement features a family room with a bar and four additional rooms that could function as an office, bonus room, bedroom or library. The backyard is fenced in and has a patio.

Asking price: $248,500

Realtor: Juan Del Real, Solutions Realty & Associates LLC., 708-222-3600

