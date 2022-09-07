Read full article on original website
September is Library Card Month
September is Library Card Month. The time of year when the public is reminded to renew their Library Cards. Lebanon-Laclede County Library District Director Tina Chaney asks residents to get a Library Card for the first time, or renew it and update their information. Renewing your information is important, says...
Retirees Appreciation Day Saturday Lineup At Fort Leonard Wood
The second day of Retirees Appreciation Days at Fort Leonard Wood begins today with an off-post breakfast. The free breakfast for retirees and their dependents will be held from 6 to 8:30 this morning at Masonic Lodge Number 375 at 1409 Ousley Road in Waynesville. The focus then will shift...
The focus will be on remembrance, patriotism, music, and fellowship at the Saturday Patriot Day Festival
The focus will be on remembrance, patriotism, music, and fellowship at the Patriot Day Festival, Saturday, presented by the Armed Services YMCA of Missouri, in the city park in Waynesville. The opening ceremony for the event will take place at ten o’clock with the WHS Junior ROTC Color Guard presentation of colors, the singing of the National Anthem, Invocation, and Moment of Silence. The Richland School District will perform at 10:30 and Waynesville High School at noon.
MU Extension Office to Offer Pond Management and Construction Class
The MU Extension offers a free “Pond Management and Construction Class” this upcoming Monday. Students will learn primary considerations of pond construction and learn components of a well-constructed pond. MU Extension-Laclede County Office Manager Jonetta Shaver explains what you can expect from the class. Shaver says that this...
Hillbilly Daze in Richland
The City of Richland will be celebrating Hillbilly Daze this Saturday. Hillbilly Daze activities will be held from noon to 9 o’ clock in the evening in Downtown Richland. Families and individuals are invited to attend, and enjoy dinner, music, dancing, and other fun activities. Bring a banjo or harmonica and sit ‘n jam while enjoying a game of cornhole.
Hunting on The Fort
Hunting season is just around the corner, and if you’re planning on hunting on Fort Leonardwood. Seargent Edward Cuneo, a game warden on the fort, explains what to expect. Other regulations include the required mandatory testing of deer harvested on November 12 and 13. Pulaski County is a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone, and it is encouraged to have any deer harvested this archery or firearm season tested for CWD. Baiting for wildlife is prohibited on Fort Leonard Wood, and due to Pulaski County being listed as a CWD management zone, all salt products and mineral attractants are also prohibited on the post. In addition, the antler-point restriction has been removed for the CWD Management Zone on Fort Leonard Wood.
Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male
The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
Urbana Woman Dead…3 Others Injured In Camden County Accident
An Urbana woman is dead, and three other people suffered serious injuries following an accident at 6:36 last night on Highway 54, near Wagon Trail Road in Camden County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tiffany N. Dust of Urbana was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto Westbound Highway 54 and failed to yield to a pickup driven by 48-year-old Chad E. Lange of Camdenton. Lange’s pickup struck the side of the Dust vehicle, pushing it off the left side of the roadway, causing it to overturn several times. Dust was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle, 33-year-old Phillip M. Dust, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital. A 4-year-old female child suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Chad Lange suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. All the occupants in the Dust vehicle were wearing safety devices. Lange was not.
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory. This advisory only includes customers on Highway 133 and customers on Highway 17 north of Crocker. Please boil water for 3 minutes before drinking, or use bottled water. PW3 SHOULD have an update by September 13th. If you have any questions, contact the Public Water Supply District #3 at 573-736-2109.
Replat Approved
A replat request was on the agenda of last night’s zoning and planning meeting in the City of Lebanon. Code Administrator Joe Berkich explains more. The replat would be at lots seven and nine of the Lebanon Industrial Park Subdivision. My Ozarks Online · 090822Z&P4. The request was...
Osage Beach Police Investigate Death
The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains around a boat dock. Shortly after 8:30 on Thursday morning, officers were called to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway. At that scene, officers located a body beneath a boat dock. Officers recovered the body from the water, and an autopsy will be performed in Springfield. Detectives will continue to investigate the cause of death, and further information will be forthcoming.
This evening (Friday) is the premiere night of the latest Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s production
This evening (Friday) is the premiere night of the latest Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s production, “Bloody Murder,” a mystery-comedy at Theatre on the Square in Downtown Waynesville. My Ozarks Online · Pfaa1. Doors will open at 7 o’clock and Friday and Saturday showtimes begin at 7:30...
Military Appreciation Night, youth football, and Future Cheer will occur at Tiger Stadium in Waynesville as the Tiger football team plays arch-rival Camdenton
Waynesville School officials say Military Appreciation Night, youth football, and Future Cheer will continue as planned this evening at Tiger Stadium in Waynesville as the Tiger football team plays arch-rival Camdenton. The gates will open at 6 o’clock. Activities will begin prior to the game at about 6:30 with game kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock. All active duty service members and military retirees with a military ID will be admitted free to the game Friday night. Admission for those aged 5 and up is $4 per person and tickets may be purchased at the gate. However, Tiger TV Channel 12 will be unable to broadcast the Waynesville-Camdenton game as planned, due to unexpected circumstances. School officials are alerting fans to exercise caution when individuals or organizations claim to provide “live streams” of WHS for a fee or for free but require a credit card. All of the local authorized broadcasters are free and you do not need to enter a credit card to access locally produced, regular-season broadcasts.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
Laclede County Sales Tax report
The latest sales tax report for Laclede County is in with a slight dip in revenue reported. In August, General Revenue Sales tax was $285-thousand-121, while at the same time last year General Revenue sales tax was over $298-thousand. Laclede County Development Tax Revenue in August was $284-thousand-772 and Law Enforcement Sales Tax was just over $107-thousand for August. Sales Tax Revenue was also down over July’s tax numbers, which brought in $311-thousand-632 for General Revenue, $311-thousand-615 for County Development Tax, and the Law Enforcement Sales Tax was $10-thousand higher in the prior month at $117-thousand-144. Sales tax dollars are used to maintain roads and bridges, operations of county offices, and for public safety.
