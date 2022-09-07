Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offering free hunter education skills classes in north Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions in northwest Missouri. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. These sessions will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills. Linn from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday,...
myozarksonline.com
MU Extension Office to Offer Pond Management and Construction Class
The MU Extension offers a free “Pond Management and Construction Class” this upcoming Monday. Students will learn primary considerations of pond construction and learn components of a well-constructed pond. MU Extension-Laclede County Office Manager Jonetta Shaver explains what you can expect from the class. Shaver says that this...
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
This Missouri County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
kttn.com
Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st
Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
myozarksonline.com
September is Library Card Month
September is Library Card Month. The time of year when the public is reminded to renew their Library Cards. Lebanon-Laclede County Library District Director Tina Chaney asks residents to get a Library Card for the first time, or renew it and update their information. Renewing your information is important, says...
Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
myozarksonline.com
Deer hunting in Missouri
The first portion of the 2022-23 deer hunting opens on September 15th with archery season which runs through November 11th, in Missouri. Archery season will pick up for the second portion from November 23rd through January 15th. Youth Firearms season will occur on October 29th and 30th and on November 25th through the 27th. For everyone else, firearms deer season will run from November 12th through the 22nd. With additional dates for antlerless and alternative methods. Missouri Conservation Agent Jared Milligan said hunters need to be aware of CWD regulations for the area they are hunting…
myozarksonline.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
Missouri school district notifies parents about controversial surveys amid state AG investigation
The Webster Grove School District (WGSD) in Missouri sent a letter to parents earlier this month notifying them about surveys that will be administered to students. The surveys have been surrounded in controversy as some parents and outside groups have alleged the surveys collect personal information on students without the consent from their parents. This has prompted the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R., to launch an investigation into several school districts with Webster Grove being one of the school districts involved in the probe.
krcgtv.com
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
