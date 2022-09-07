The first portion of the 2022-23 deer hunting opens on September 15th with archery season which runs through November 11th, in Missouri. Archery season will pick up for the second portion from November 23rd through January 15th. Youth Firearms season will occur on October 29th and 30th and on November 25th through the 27th. For everyone else, firearms deer season will run from November 12th through the 22nd. With additional dates for antlerless and alternative methods. Missouri Conservation Agent Jared Milligan said hunters need to be aware of CWD regulations for the area they are hunting…

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO