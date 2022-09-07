ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

myozarksonline.com

MU Extension Office to Offer Pond Management and Construction Class

The MU Extension offers a free “Pond Management and Construction Class” this upcoming Monday. Students will learn primary considerations of pond construction and learn components of a well-constructed pond. MU Extension-Laclede County Office Manager Jonetta Shaver explains what you can expect from the class. Shaver says that this...
LEBANON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st

Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.
MISSOURI STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽‍♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

September is Library Card Month

September is Library Card Month. The time of year when the public is reminded to renew their Library Cards. Lebanon-Laclede County Library District Director Tina Chaney asks residents to get a Library Card for the first time, or renew it and update their information. Renewing your information is important, says...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Deer hunting in Missouri

The first portion of the 2022-23 deer hunting opens on September 15th with archery season which runs through November 11th, in Missouri. Archery season will pick up for the second portion from November 23rd through January 15th. Youth Firearms season will occur on October 29th and 30th and on November 25th through the 27th. For everyone else, firearms deer season will run from November 12th through the 22nd. With additional dates for antlerless and alternative methods. Missouri Conservation Agent Jared Milligan said hunters need to be aware of CWD regulations for the area they are hunting…
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
LEBANON, MO
Fox News

Missouri school district notifies parents about controversial surveys amid state AG investigation

The Webster Grove School District (WGSD) in Missouri sent a letter to parents earlier this month notifying them about surveys that will be administered to students. The surveys have been surrounded in controversy as some parents and outside groups have alleged the surveys collect personal information on students without the consent from their parents. This has prompted the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R., to launch an investigation into several school districts with Webster Grove being one of the school districts involved in the probe.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
CAMDENTON, MO

