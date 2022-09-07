An Urbana woman is dead, and three other people suffered serious injuries following an accident at 6:36 last night on Highway 54, near Wagon Trail Road in Camden County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tiffany N. Dust of Urbana was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto Westbound Highway 54 and failed to yield to a pickup driven by 48-year-old Chad E. Lange of Camdenton. Lange’s pickup struck the side of the Dust vehicle, pushing it off the left side of the roadway, causing it to overturn several times. Dust was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle, 33-year-old Phillip M. Dust, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital. A 4-year-old female child suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Chad Lange suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. All the occupants in the Dust vehicle were wearing safety devices. Lange was not.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO