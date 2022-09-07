Read full article on original website
Retirees Appreciation Day Saturday Lineup At Fort Leonard Wood
The second day of Retirees Appreciation Days at Fort Leonard Wood begins today with an off-post breakfast. The free breakfast for retirees and their dependents will be held from 6 to 8:30 this morning at Masonic Lodge Number 375 at 1409 Ousley Road in Waynesville. The focus then will shift...
Today (Friday) begins the annual two-day Retiree Appreciation Days celebration at Fort Leonard Wood
Today (Friday) begins the annual two-day Retiree Appreciation Days celebration at Fort Leonard Wood. The event hasn’t been held the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. Some of the events include a bus tour of the post and a dinner this evening. Here’s Leslie Dillard, a spokesperson for Retiree Appreciation Days.
Military Appreciation Night, youth football, and Future Cheer will occur at Tiger Stadium in Waynesville as the Tiger football team plays arch-rival Camdenton
Waynesville School officials say Military Appreciation Night, youth football, and Future Cheer will continue as planned this evening at Tiger Stadium in Waynesville as the Tiger football team plays arch-rival Camdenton. The gates will open at 6 o’clock. Activities will begin prior to the game at about 6:30 with game kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock. All active duty service members and military retirees with a military ID will be admitted free to the game Friday night. Admission for those aged 5 and up is $4 per person and tickets may be purchased at the gate. However, Tiger TV Channel 12 will be unable to broadcast the Waynesville-Camdenton game as planned, due to unexpected circumstances. School officials are alerting fans to exercise caution when individuals or organizations claim to provide “live streams” of WHS for a fee or for free but require a credit card. All of the local authorized broadcasters are free and you do not need to enter a credit card to access locally produced, regular-season broadcasts.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
Hillbilly Daze in Richland
The City of Richland will be celebrating Hillbilly Daze this Saturday. Hillbilly Daze activities will be held from noon to 9 o’ clock in the evening in Downtown Richland. Families and individuals are invited to attend, and enjoy dinner, music, dancing, and other fun activities. Bring a banjo or harmonica and sit ‘n jam while enjoying a game of cornhole.
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
Steelville City Updates Include Multiple Contracts Signed And A Fun Saturday
(Steelville) The new learning center for the Steelville city school district will be ready by next school year. Mayor Terry Beckham announced the news at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. In other news at the city council meeting, Mayor Beckham gave an update on the bidding to renovate the...
Lebanon Christmas Parade Theme Contest
A traditional Christmas float with flying reindeer in a Santa Claus parade. The Lebanon Christmas Parade is coming soon and the Chamber of Commerce is again looking to residents for the theme. Executive Director of the Chamber Darrell Pollock describes the process of selecting a winner. Pollock also says it’s...
Hunting on The Fort
Hunting season is just around the corner, and if you’re planning on hunting on Fort Leonardwood. Seargent Edward Cuneo, a game warden on the fort, explains what to expect. Other regulations include the required mandatory testing of deer harvested on November 12 and 13. Pulaski County is a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone, and it is encouraged to have any deer harvested this archery or firearm season tested for CWD. Baiting for wildlife is prohibited on Fort Leonard Wood, and due to Pulaski County being listed as a CWD management zone, all salt products and mineral attractants are also prohibited on the post. In addition, the antler-point restriction has been removed for the CWD Management Zone on Fort Leonard Wood.
Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
September is Library Card Month
September is Library Card Month. The time of year when the public is reminded to renew their Library Cards. Lebanon-Laclede County Library District Director Tina Chaney asks residents to get a Library Card for the first time, or renew it and update their information. Renewing your information is important, says...
Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
This evening (Friday) is the premiere night of the latest Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s production
This evening (Friday) is the premiere night of the latest Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s production, “Bloody Murder,” a mystery-comedy at Theatre on the Square in Downtown Waynesville. My Ozarks Online · Pfaa1. Doors will open at 7 o’clock and Friday and Saturday showtimes begin at 7:30...
MU Extension Office to Offer Pond Management and Construction Class
The MU Extension offers a free “Pond Management and Construction Class” this upcoming Monday. Students will learn primary considerations of pond construction and learn components of a well-constructed pond. MU Extension-Laclede County Office Manager Jonetta Shaver explains what you can expect from the class. Shaver says that this...
451 Wedgewood Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Nearly 9000 sq ft of a wonderfully designed and meticulously crafted home in Cross Creek Subdivision. One-of-a-kind lot measuring an acre of ground & 354 ft of shoreline enabling a true park and sand beach to be created. With 7 bedrooms, office, dining room, 2 kitchens, several bars, 6 baths and spectacular outside gathering areas, this home has it all. Quality flooring, distinctive lighting, outstanding use of shiplap & wood accents and a true wall of lakeside windows on 3 of the 4 floors. Upstairs is a bunk room/play area, on the main level you will find a beautiful kitchen and master bedroom, the middle floor features a family area, 2 amazing bars & a game area that is unrivaled. Head down to the lower level with full kitchen, family area, and a Murphy Bed that is the 7th bedroom. Step out to enjoy the detailed landscaping, lush plants and huge covered hot tub. From there it is only steps to the coolest dock around. Big slips, huge swim dock, and a dock bar in an amazing cove!
Urbana Woman Dead…3 Others Injured In Camden County Accident
An Urbana woman is dead, and three other people suffered serious injuries following an accident at 6:36 last night on Highway 54, near Wagon Trail Road in Camden County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tiffany N. Dust of Urbana was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto Westbound Highway 54 and failed to yield to a pickup driven by 48-year-old Chad E. Lange of Camdenton. Lange’s pickup struck the side of the Dust vehicle, pushing it off the left side of the roadway, causing it to overturn several times. Dust was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle, 33-year-old Phillip M. Dust, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital. A 4-year-old female child suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Chad Lange suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. All the occupants in the Dust vehicle were wearing safety devices. Lange was not.
Man seriously injured in crash on U.S. 63 on Thursday night
A 20-year-old man from Licking was seriously injured Thursday night in an accident about six miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael J. Longrie was southbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 at about 9:15 p.m. that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, said Cpl. Jacob Sellars.
Replat Approved
A replat request was on the agenda of last night’s zoning and planning meeting in the City of Lebanon. Code Administrator Joe Berkich explains more. The replat would be at lots seven and nine of the Lebanon Industrial Park Subdivision. My Ozarks Online · 090822Z&P4. The request was...
Lebanon Man Injured In Early Morning Accident
A 71-year-old Lebanon man suffered moderate injuries following a single vehicle accident at 1:23 this morning on Edison Drive, west of the 135-mile marker exit in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by James R. Meeth ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence. Meeth was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. He was wearing a safety device.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
