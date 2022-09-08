Lindsay Ann Willis, age 30 of Andersonville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 22, 1991 in Rockford, IL. She loved animals and was very artistic. She enjoyed drawing and singing, but her favorite was all things food. She loved to cook and watch cooking shows. She read menus and was always researching a new recipe. Lindsay loved her little brother Dawson and delighted in cooking anything he wanted. She will be very dearly missed by her friends and family.

ANDERSONVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO