Work began Thursday to repair the railroad crossing at Jefferson and Commercial streets. Motorists were asked to use caution driving in the area. The work along Route 5 (Jefferson Avenue) in Lebanon consists of repairs to the railroad crossing, as well as pavement replacement between Commercial Street and Pierce Street in Lebanon. Once the work begins, one lane in each direction will be closed until the project completion in mid-November. In addition, access to Commercial Street will be restricted during the work. For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO