Laclede Record
Name the parade theme contest to be held
The Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce ivites residents to enter the, “Name the Parade Theme Contest” for this year’s Lebanon Christmas parade. The annual Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 in Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
The focus will be on remembrance, patriotism, music, and fellowship at the Saturday Patriot Day Festival
The focus will be on remembrance, patriotism, music, and fellowship at the Patriot Day Festival, Saturday, presented by the Armed Services YMCA of Missouri, in the city park in Waynesville. The opening ceremony for the event will take place at ten o’clock with the WHS Junior ROTC Color Guard presentation of colors, the singing of the National Anthem, Invocation, and Moment of Silence. The Richland School District will perform at 10:30 and Waynesville High School at noon.
September is Library Card Month
September is Library Card Month. The time of year when the public is reminded to renew their Library Cards. Lebanon-Laclede County Library District Director Tina Chaney asks residents to get a Library Card for the first time, or renew it and update their information. Renewing your information is important, says...
Hillbilly Daze in Richland
The City of Richland will be celebrating Hillbilly Daze this Saturday. Hillbilly Daze activities will be held from noon to 9 o’ clock in the evening in Downtown Richland. Families and individuals are invited to attend, and enjoy dinner, music, dancing, and other fun activities. Bring a banjo or harmonica and sit ‘n jam while enjoying a game of cornhole.
Retirees Appreciation Day Saturday Lineup At Fort Leonard Wood
The second day of Retirees Appreciation Days at Fort Leonard Wood begins today with an off-post breakfast. The free breakfast for retirees and their dependents will be held from 6 to 8:30 this morning at Masonic Lodge Number 375 at 1409 Ousley Road in Waynesville. The focus then will shift...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
This evening (Friday) is the premiere night of the latest Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s production
This evening (Friday) is the premiere night of the latest Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s production, “Bloody Murder,” a mystery-comedy at Theatre on the Square in Downtown Waynesville. My Ozarks Online · Pfaa1. Doors will open at 7 o’clock and Friday and Saturday showtimes begin at 7:30...
Fall festivals begin! 4 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames
OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
Laclede Record
Road work begins at Jefferson railroad crossing
Work began Thursday to repair the railroad crossing at Jefferson and Commercial streets. Motorists were asked to use caution driving in the area. The work along Route 5 (Jefferson Avenue) in Lebanon consists of repairs to the railroad crossing, as well as pavement replacement between Commercial Street and Pierce Street in Lebanon. Once the work begins, one lane in each direction will be closed until the project completion in mid-November. In addition, access to Commercial Street will be restricted during the work. For more on this story see the LCR.
MU Extension Office to Offer Pond Management and Construction Class
The MU Extension offers a free “Pond Management and Construction Class” this upcoming Monday. Students will learn primary considerations of pond construction and learn components of a well-constructed pond. MU Extension-Laclede County Office Manager Jonetta Shaver explains what you can expect from the class. Shaver says that this...
Family of missing Eldon teen hold event to raise awareness, funds, to find him
The family and friends of a missing Eldon teen are planning an event to raise awareness about the young man’s disappearance. David Bowers, who would be 19 this year, went missing a year ago. His mother, Cheyenne Noriega, says even though her son didn’t live at home with her, it’s unlike him to disappear without a word.
Answer Man: What’s going in at West Sunshine and West Bypass?
Answer Man: What development is going in at West Sunshine and West Bypass? — Jackie Rehwald, of Battlefield. Last week I went out to the remnants of a homeless encampment near the intersection of West Sunshine Street and West Bypass. I was with fellow reporter Jackie Rehwald. One man...
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
‘It’s a lifeline’ says supporter of Pride flag in Springfield classrooms
At Tuesday night’s Springfield Public Schools board meeting, Katrina Trussler brought a Pride flag to the podium and planted it there during her three-minute public comment. One reason, Trussler said after the meeting, was to show members of the board there isn’t anything scary about it weeks after it was banned from classrooms at Kickapoo High School, the school her daughter once attended. Another reason, she said during her public comment, was to reinforce that it can help students in need find support.
Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Where you can get an updated COVID-19 booster next week in Springfield
Doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot will be available in Springfield soon. Here's a guide on where you can get one and whether you need to make an appointment.
