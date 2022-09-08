Read full article on original website
El Paso ISD explains where $668 million bond money is going
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
City of El Paso to share initial findings of study for Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be holding a community meeting to provide an update about the initial findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. The meeting will be held at the Alley behind Fire Station 11...
UMC petition signatures to be verified by El Paso County employees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to postpone a vote regarding the issuance of $345.7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements and expansion of University Medical Center to October 3. Additionally, commissioners approved $17,160 in funding to hire 10 temporary employees for the...
Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic in El Paso offering denture services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Hunt School of Dental Medicine are now offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free for some, including those in need of new or replacement dentures. Patients interested will receive care from...
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
Migrants spend another night on the streets, shelters over capacity
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants will spend another night sleeping on El Paso streets. Processing centers and shelters are at full capacity. Migrants have been released by Border Patrol due to many showing up from countries that cannot be expelled under Title 42. Some migrants CBS4 spoke with...
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
DA's office files to remove judge from Walmart shooting case citing 'personal animus'
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete.
El Paso PD Gang Unit arrests 2 men accused of shooting at man in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested by El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit for shooting at a 23-year-old man at his home in the Upper Valley on Friday, police said. The Gang Unit’s investigation revealed Julian Rodolfo Arce, 24, and David Eduardo Irigoyen, 26, drove Justin...
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
FBI searching for man accused of armed robbery at Las Cruces Lowe's store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a man who police said was involved in an armed robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit in Las Cruces on July 27. The robbery took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 3200...
EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening
EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
