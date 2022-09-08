ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

No detour plan decided upon yet ahead of TSR culvert repair project

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Thursday morning officials from various government agencies met at La Follette City Hall to develop a plan for traffic detour during the replacement of a collapsing box culvert under the road where SR 9 and Towe String Rd (at the four lane at Citizens Bank) intersect. The project is scheduled to begin next week.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Fresh corn sale continues today at Food City in La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Corn is on sale, and we do have quite a good supply,” said John Ballard, Food City Produce Manager. Ballard, the Produce Manager of the Year in 2012, ordered thousands of ears of corn just for this weekend’s big event. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/10/2022-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Sidelines Bar and Grill is WLAF’s business of the week

TOP PHOTO: Sidelines Bar & Grill is now open across from Wendy’s in the Woodson Mall-Food City Center. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sidelines Bar and Grill is WLAF’s business of the week. Located in the Woodson Mall -Food City Center, the bar and grill has a hometown sports bar atmosphere with 15 televisions to catch the games. Featuring burgers, nachos, wings and more, there’s plenty to choose from on the menu. Sidelines is operating on an “opening menu,” but will be expanding its menu soon, according to owner Valerie Miesel. Sidelines Bar and Grill offers draft beer and bottled beverages and will soon be serving liquor by the drink.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Throwback Thursday takes us back to the 1940s

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In this Throwback Thursday photo, Lafollette Physician J.W. Presley is having some fun with the photographer in front of the Lafollette Hospital on South Tennessee Avenue back in the late 1940s. In the background, you can see the Lafollette Post Office and the Russell Hotel....
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette

James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He attended The Harbor Church. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel Carroll and Reba Phillips Carroll. Survivors. Finance`: Jama Slone. Sons: Brandon Bohrer, Brant Carroll. Brother: Danny Carroll. Sisters: Cheryl Carroll, Loretta Heck. No services...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette

Mr. David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He attended Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Wal-Mart Grocery Department. David was an active member of the Campbell County Cancer Association and was instrumental in beginning their annual telethon that has raised much needed funds for Campbell County area cancer patients. He also prepared Thanksgiving meals for the March of Dimes. Preceded in death by Wife, Betty Mae Heatherly Chapman, Parents, John Harley and Sue Goins Chapman, and Brothers, Marvin and Roy Chapman.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

