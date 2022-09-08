TOP PHOTO: Sidelines Bar & Grill is now open across from Wendy’s in the Woodson Mall-Food City Center. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sidelines Bar and Grill is WLAF’s business of the week. Located in the Woodson Mall -Food City Center, the bar and grill has a hometown sports bar atmosphere with 15 televisions to catch the games. Featuring burgers, nachos, wings and more, there’s plenty to choose from on the menu. Sidelines is operating on an “opening menu,” but will be expanding its menu soon, according to owner Valerie Miesel. Sidelines Bar and Grill offers draft beer and bottled beverages and will soon be serving liquor by the drink.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO