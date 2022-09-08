Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
No detour plan decided upon yet ahead of TSR culvert repair project
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Thursday morning officials from various government agencies met at La Follette City Hall to develop a plan for traffic detour during the replacement of a collapsing box culvert under the road where SR 9 and Towe String Rd (at the four lane at Citizens Bank) intersect. The project is scheduled to begin next week.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
1450wlaf.com
Fresh corn sale continues today at Food City in La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Corn is on sale, and we do have quite a good supply,” said John Ballard, Food City Produce Manager. Ballard, the Produce Manager of the Year in 2012, ordered thousands of ears of corn just for this weekend’s big event. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/10/2022-6AM)
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
Sidelines Bar and Grill is WLAF’s business of the week
TOP PHOTO: Sidelines Bar & Grill is now open across from Wendy’s in the Woodson Mall-Food City Center. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sidelines Bar and Grill is WLAF’s business of the week. Located in the Woodson Mall -Food City Center, the bar and grill has a hometown sports bar atmosphere with 15 televisions to catch the games. Featuring burgers, nachos, wings and more, there’s plenty to choose from on the menu. Sidelines is operating on an “opening menu,” but will be expanding its menu soon, according to owner Valerie Miesel. Sidelines Bar and Grill offers draft beer and bottled beverages and will soon be serving liquor by the drink.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
CDC recommends masking indoors in majority of East Tennessee counties
More than half of the counties in East Tennessee have been rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, meaning face masks are recommended in a majority of the region.
1450wlaf.com
Throwback Thursday takes us back to the 1940s
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In this Throwback Thursday photo, Lafollette Physician J.W. Presley is having some fun with the photographer in front of the Lafollette Hospital on South Tennessee Avenue back in the late 1940s. In the background, you can see the Lafollette Post Office and the Russell Hotel....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
wpln.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
wkyufm.org
The TBI won’t be backing off cannabis even as some Tennessee prosecutors ignore state law
Tennessee’s main crime lab is still very much treating marijuana like a dangerous drug. And state law enforcement has no plans to back off even as some prosecutors look the other way. Nashville’s district attorney stopped pursuing people with less than half of an ounce of marijuana two years...
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
1450wlaf.com
James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette
James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He attended The Harbor Church. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel Carroll and Reba Phillips Carroll. Survivors. Finance`: Jama Slone. Sons: Brandon Bohrer, Brant Carroll. Brother: Danny Carroll. Sisters: Cheryl Carroll, Loretta Heck. No services...
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
1450wlaf.com
David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette
Mr. David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He attended Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Wal-Mart Grocery Department. David was an active member of the Campbell County Cancer Association and was instrumental in beginning their annual telethon that has raised much needed funds for Campbell County area cancer patients. He also prepared Thanksgiving meals for the March of Dimes. Preceded in death by Wife, Betty Mae Heatherly Chapman, Parents, John Harley and Sue Goins Chapman, and Brothers, Marvin and Roy Chapman.
Comments / 0