The Pulaski County sheriff’s department reported that arrests for August increased four percent over those in August of last year

Fans of Murder-Mystery television programs have probably seen the story of Trudy Darby. Darby was 42 years old when she was kidnapped and murdered as she worked at the K and D Convenience Store in Macks Creek, near Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, on January 19, 1991. Darby’s body was found two days later in the Little Niangua River. She had two gunshots to the head and had been sexually assaulted. 2 men were eventually charged and convicted of the crimes. 34-year-old Marvin Chaney and his step-brother, 15-year-old Jess Rush. Both men were sentenced to life in prison, where Chaney died in 2007. It was learned on Tuesday that the now 47-year-old Rush would be released from the state prison in Licking next week. The release comes after a judge ordered it following a Supreme Court Ruling in 2012 banning mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juvenile killers. In a 6-3 decision, the nation’s highest court said that it invalidated mandatory life sentences for juveniles as a form of cruel and unusual punishment applies retroactively.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO