The Pulaski County sheriff’s department reported that arrests for August increased four percent over those in August of last year

Laclede County man arrested for threatening to burn home
A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia. The KBI said around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman called 911 after discovering her friend’s body in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded and found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.
Camden County Convicted Murderer To Be Released
Fans of Murder-Mystery television programs have probably seen the story of Trudy Darby. Darby was 42 years old when she was kidnapped and murdered as she worked at the K and D Convenience Store in Macks Creek, near Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, on January 19, 1991. Darby’s body was found two days later in the Little Niangua River. She had two gunshots to the head and had been sexually assaulted. 2 men were eventually charged and convicted of the crimes. 34-year-old Marvin Chaney and his step-brother, 15-year-old Jess Rush. Both men were sentenced to life in prison, where Chaney died in 2007. It was learned on Tuesday that the now 47-year-old Rush would be released from the state prison in Licking next week. The release comes after a judge ordered it following a Supreme Court Ruling in 2012 banning mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juvenile killers. In a 6-3 decision, the nation’s highest court said that it invalidated mandatory life sentences for juveniles as a form of cruel and unusual punishment applies retroactively.
Osage Beach Police Investigate Death
The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains around a boat dock. Shortly after 8:30 on Thursday morning, officers were called to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway. At that scene, officers located a body beneath a boat dock. Officers recovered the body from the water, and an autopsy will be performed in Springfield. Detectives will continue to investigate the cause of death, and further information will be forthcoming.
Bond Set For Lebanon Homicide Suspect
33-year-old Kevin James Ash appeared for a bond hearing in Laclede County Associate Circuit Court on Tuesday. Ash is accused of killing 45-year-old Bobby Langston at his residence in the 1100 block of West Elm on August 31st. Bond for Ash was set at $5,000 cash or surety, with conditions that he will reside at his home in Lebanon and shall not possess any firearms. The case is set for review of bond on September 12.
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camden County Drug Charges
A search warrant in Linn Creek lead to drug charges. Tuesday morning, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Street in Linn Creek. As a result of the search warrant, law enforcement officers recovered and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Arrested at the scene were 41-year-old Michael Hartwell, 33-year-old Travis McGuire, 43-year-old Zachary Vize, and 45-year-old Jayme Mitchell. All four were transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and have been charged with multiple offenses. Charges include Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic cannabinoids, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and more. Hartwell and McGuire are being held without bond,
Mountain Grove man arrested in Texas County on child endangerment warrant
A wanted Mountain Grove was arrested Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Miguel F. Stolsmark, 30, was wanted on a felony Wright County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk; and also charged with speeding and wearing no seat belt.
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident
A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory. This advisory only includes customers on Highway 133 and customers on Highway 17 north of Crocker. Please boil water for 3 minutes before drinking, or use bottled water. PW3 SHOULD have an update by September 13th. If you have any questions, contact the Public Water Supply District #3 at 573-736-2109.
Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
Lebanon Man Appears In Court On Terror Threat
33-year-old Tony Williams of Lebanon appeared in Laclede County Associate Circuit Court Wednesday. Williams is charged with making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree and Possession Of a Controlled Substance. Williams walked into Jordan Valley Health last Friday, demanding to see a doctor, and said there was a bomb in the building. After his arrest, he said there was no bomb, but he was found to have pills in his possession. Williams’s original bond was set at $25,000, but that was reduced to $5,000 Wednesday, and he is not to visit Jordan Valley. Williams has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has asked the court for a public defender. He remains in the Laclede County Jail.
Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death
The family of a Holts Summit woman killed when a truck hit her in 2020 in Jefferson City has sued the truck driver, his employer and another driver over her death. The post Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Camden County on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Wagon Trail Road just after 6:35 p.m. Troopers said Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, failed to yield to another The post Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
