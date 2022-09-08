Read full article on original website
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
$500,000 disaster as worker accidentally fills up service station's diesel tank with 40,000 litres of the wrong fuel
A red-faced service station employee has left his workplace with a hefty damage bill by accidentally pouring tens of thousands of litres of fuel in the wrong tank. The bizarre blunder happened at Coles Express in Ringwood East in Melbourne last Thursday night when an staff member poured 40,000 litres of unleaded fuel into a diesel tank.
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft
The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier
Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says
A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
Jet made an emergency landing after flight attendants told passengers that the pilot had fainted, report says
A passenger on a Jet2 flight to Turkey was told by a cabin crew member that a pilot had fainted after hitting turbulence, Birmingham Live reported.
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
Watch as ‘boozy’ passenger who ‘told cabin crew “I will put you in hospital'” is marched off RyanAir flight
A "PARALYTIC" woman was escorted off a Ryanair flight after allegedly telling an air steward she would "put her in hospital". Footage shows the the rowdy passenger clashing with cabin crew who tried to diffuse the situation and move her off the flight. She then appeared to slap a person...
The Air Force wants to start using its ‘Angry Kitten’ system in combat
A previous test of the system with an F-16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. US Air Force/John McRellThe electronic warfare device has previously been employed in training scenarios.
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
First woman in US Navy submarine force history to be 'chief of the boat' is getting ready to head to sea on a nuclear missile sub
"We need to keep breaking down the barriers" when it comes to gender roles in the US Navy, Angela Koogler said in a statement this week.
Magnet Fishermen Ticketed After Uncovering 86 Rockets, Other Ordnance While Fishing on a Georgia Army Base
Three magnet fishermen are facing fines after they pulled up a wealth of military weapons while fishing on an Army base in Georgia last month. The treasure hunters were probing the waters of the Canoochee River, which runs through the base, when they made their discovery. They posted the entire 25-minute episode—including their run-in with law enforcement—to YouTube.
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Air Force Wants To Liquidate Its Tiny Light Attack Plane Fleet
USAFWith just five aircraft procured under its Light Attack Experiment, the Air Force is already looking to dispose of its A-29s and AT-6Es.
Special Forces troops leak secret locations to Putin on fitness app Strava
SPECIAL Forces soldiers have risked leaking the locations of secret military bases to Putin spies on a fitness app. Members of the elite Special Air Service and Special Boat Service have been sharing their jogging and cycling routes on Strava. Many circuits, viewable to any user of the app, were...
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
The largest pearl in the world was hidden in the shell of a giant clam
The Giga Pearl holds the record as the world's largest GIA-certified natural pearl. It is the largest non-nacreous pearl in the world. As a non-nacreous pearl, the Giga Pearl is all-natural and cannot be cultivated. It also weighs more than 60 pounds and measures 15.5 inches x 9 inches x 8.25 inches.
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
