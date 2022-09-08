Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Tulsa King, the latest series from Yellowstone executive producer Taylor Sheridan. The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone has not yet arrived on Paramount+, but Stallone is already confident the show will be back for a second season, saying as much during a recent wrap party for the show. In the trailer, his character reveals that soon, he will "own this city," so maybe Sly was just keeping pace with the character's confidence. Either way, the series looks to be a bloody and suspense-driven series with plenty of laughs thrown in.

