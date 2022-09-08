Read full article on original website
Related
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
‘Willow': Christian Slater Joins the Disney+ Sequel Series in New Trailer
Disney released a new trailer for the “Willow” Disney+ series at D23 on Saturday, offering a closer look at the continuation of the fantasy story and revealing that Christian Slater has joined the cast. The film is a continuation of the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard, which...
Tom Hanks Gets Asked About Appearing In The MCU And Has Thoughtful Response About The Performances Stars Are Putting In At Marvel
Tom Hanks was asked about appearing in the MCU, and he also gave a thoughtful response on the performances in the superhero franchise.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Emily Blunt's Amazon Western Looks Positively Bonkers — Watch First Teaser
Yellowstone, this most certainly is not! Prime Video on Thursday dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt‘s The English, a six-part drama described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” The footage, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, introduces us to Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp. This aristocratic Englishwoman and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood,” according to the official logline. “Both of them have a clear sense of...
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Teaser Trailer Released By Paramount+
Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Tulsa King, the latest series from Yellowstone executive producer Taylor Sheridan. The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone has not yet arrived on Paramount+, but Stallone is already confident the show will be back for a second season, saying as much during a recent wrap party for the show. In the trailer, his character reveals that soon, he will "own this city," so maybe Sly was just keeping pace with the character's confidence. Either way, the series looks to be a bloody and suspense-driven series with plenty of laughs thrown in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets New Trailer At D23; Harrison Ford Teases “Human Story” That Will “Kick Your Ass” But Says “This Is It” For Him
Director James Mangold stopped by D23 today to tout his upcoming Indiana Jones film, slated for release on June 30, with a new trailer. He was joined onstage by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, as well as franchise veteran Harrison Ford and his fellow Indiana Jones 5 cast member, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Deadline will update with the new trailer when it comes in. Ford appeared very emotional, saying, “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” before pointing to Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really,...
NFL・
‘Ironheart’: Shakira Barrera Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW) has joined Marvel Studios’ Ironheart as a series regular, Deadline has learned. Marvel reps declined to comment. The six-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige,...
‘Haunted Mansion’: Director Justin Simien Teases Cameos From Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy; Unveils First Trailer for Live-Action Disney Film
Director Justin Simien and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by D23 today to tease their upcoming live-action Haunted Mansion film, sharing that it will feature cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more. Simien also debuted a new for-the-room-only trailer which watches as a car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. “That’s when things started to get weird,” he continues, “[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.” We then follow a character played...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Little Mermaid’ star knows exactly who she wants to play in the MCU
As Sebastian the Crab once said, “life is the bubbles” for Halle Bailey right now as she’s basking in all the love coming her way following the debut of the first trailer for The Little Mermaid remake, in which she stars as Ariel. But now she’s played a Disney princess, it seems like there’s a chance Bailey might get to migrate over to a different branch of the Disney family tree and portray a Marvel superhero.
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'
"Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family," Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman said at the D23 Expo on Friday Chadwick Boseman has reached Disney Legend status. The late Black Panther actor was inducted into the decades-old tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday, along with Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Frozen cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and more. Accepting the award on his behalf was his brother Derrick Boseman, who said, according to Variety,...
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home
The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.” Now, you can finally stream Elvis...
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 7, 2022
Yesterday, we saw the delightful animated sequel Despicable Me 2 enter the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 and today — Wednesday, September 7, 2022 — it has made some very non-despicable progress beating out some of the other great movies on Netflix currently trending. However, the most seismic activity today can be seen among the most best TV shows on Netflix that have achieved Top 10 status, including a new addition to the list from the U.K. We shall reveal this series’ title, as well as what else is ranking highest on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, in our following breakdown below.
Comments / 0