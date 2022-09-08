ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple just launched the iPhone 14 and other new products. But key China suppliers that will make them are stuck in lockdown and struggling to work

By Grady McGregor
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone

It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event

As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple finally stops selling the Series 3 watch

At WWDC 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 wouldn’t support watchOS 9. Ever since then, the writing’s been on the wall. And now, it’s official: Apple has finally, finally removed the Series 3 from its online store. It’s an understatement to say this was...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
CELL PHONES
Android Police

New report confirms Samsung's Wear OS dominance with the Galaxy Watch 4

Smartwatches are ubiquitous today with innumerable brands rolling out their low-cost and premium offerings across the globe. Samsung, for instance, unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 last month while Apple took the wraps off its premium smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra — earlier this week. Its common practice among smartwatch producers to slash the prices of their existing products ahead of a big release, which is exactly what Samsung did with the Galaxy Watch 4 a few months ago. Combining those extra discounts with already-strong sales performance, Samsung has plenty to crow about to its investors.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Southern China#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Watch#Chinese
Apple Insider

Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
Phone Arena

Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not

Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

The iPhone is still Apple’s most important product, and it’s not remotely close. Don’t get distracted by all the people pining for a car, wondering what Apple’s AR headset might look like, claiming the iPad is the computer of the future, or wishing Apple would go ahead and build a TV already. The iPhone still accounts for most of Apple’s revenue, and iPhone users — who also pay for iCloud and Apple TV Plus and buy cases and cables and headphones and smartwatches — account for even more. Apple has been The iPhone Company for more than a decade, and that’s not changing anytime soon.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 14 pre-orders

The Apple Store is offline ahead of the iPhone 14 pre-orders, Apple will start taking pre-orders of its latest devices at 1PM UK time. You will be able to pre-order all of Apple’s new devices from 1 PM today, this will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy