ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horatio, AR

Comments / 0

Related
southwestarkansasradio.com

Scrappers hosting the Leopards tonight at Scrapper Stadium

Nashville and De Queen meet this evening at Scrapper Stadium for their annual non-conference match up. Nashville is coming off a game at Hope last week where the Scrappers scored 74 points, but allowed 42 to the Bobcats. Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich says the Scrappers did a lot of successful things last week, but there’s work still to be done.
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Junior Scrappers defeat Magnolia

The Nashville Junior Scrappers came from behind Thursday tonight to pull out a 27 to 24 road victory at Magnolia. The Cubs held a halftime lead of 12 to nothing. During the second half, the Junior Scrappers would cut the lead to 24 to 14. With just over a minute to play in the game,
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dierks, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Gurdon, AR
City
Horatio, AR
magnoliareporter.com

AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlaws
arkadelphian.com

AHS assistant band director resigns

An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Nashville man arrested for 5th DWI

A Nashville man arrested in July has been charged with a felony D.W.I., along with several misdemeanor counts. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle driven by 52 year old Joel David Wakefield, was stopped on Highway 27 South of Nashville, for driving 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. As state police approached the vehicle, troopers said they detected the odor of intoxicants coming from Wakefield’s vehicle. He was eventually transported to the Howard County Jail, where it was determined his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
NASHVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy