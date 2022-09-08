Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Bobcats hope to parlay good offensive numbers last week into win against Ashdown
To take on the Ashdown Panthers, a nine-win team last year that returns seven on offense from that season, the Hope Bobcats have to put its 74-42 loss in its home opener to Nashville behind them. Bobcats Coach Phil Turner said that his team (0-1) emerged healthy after the game...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Scrappers hosting the Leopards tonight at Scrapper Stadium
Nashville and De Queen meet this evening at Scrapper Stadium for their annual non-conference match up. Nashville is coming off a game at Hope last week where the Scrappers scored 74 points, but allowed 42 to the Bobcats. Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich says the Scrappers did a lot of successful things last week, but there’s work still to be done.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Junior Scrappers defeat Magnolia
The Nashville Junior Scrappers came from behind Thursday tonight to pull out a 27 to 24 road victory at Magnolia. The Cubs held a halftime lead of 12 to nothing. During the second half, the Junior Scrappers would cut the lead to 24 to 14. With just over a minute to play in the game,
southwestarkansasradio.com
Howard County Fair sheep show results
And here are the results from the Howard County Fair sheep show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
‘Taste of Texarkana’ Is Back In The Fall – Are Your Taste Buds Ready?
There are simply so many things to look forward to this time of year, cooler temperatures, football, the Holidays, friends and family, and when I saw this announcement a couple of days ago, a little tear rolled down my face. This Fall we get to return to one of my happy places... the "Taste of Texarkana" is coming back.
KTBS
Broken Bow Lake level low, Corps encourages visitors to use caution
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - With low water levels and a record number of visitors to Broken Bow Lake, park officials say the need for water safety education is more important than ever. Beavers Bend State Park and the Corps of Engineers are working together to bring more safety programs to...
KSLA
Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day. Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkadelphian.com
AHS assistant band director resigns
An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen Mustang Used In High Speed Chase Around Sulphur Springs
A stolen Mustang Shelby GT was reportedly used in a high speed chase around Sulphur Springs Monday night. The driver, a 29-year-old Atlanta, Texas man, also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson reported first seeing the black...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
BET
Arkansas Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Inducts First Black Member
The first Black woman to obtain membership to an Arkansas branch of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, has been officially presented with her certificate of membership, making her a part of the Texarkana chapter. Sharon Fort, 67, traced her lineage through years of study at...
KSLA
Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
agfc.com
Invasive plant forces emergency action by AGFC during Labor Day weekend
TEXARKANA — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia, a fast-spreading nuisance plant that is not native to the United States. Matt Horton, AGFC...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville man arrested for 5th DWI
A Nashville man arrested in July has been charged with a felony D.W.I., along with several misdemeanor counts. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle driven by 52 year old Joel David Wakefield, was stopped on Highway 27 South of Nashville, for driving 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. As state police approached the vehicle, troopers said they detected the odor of intoxicants coming from Wakefield’s vehicle. He was eventually transported to the Howard County Jail, where it was determined his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
thv11.com
Fair in Arkansas facing backlash after Facebook comment about dress code
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread. “There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at...
Comments / 0