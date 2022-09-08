ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Sconces: Types and How to Choose

Adding wall sconces can solve two problems at once. They produce different types of light, providing both general illumination and ambient light (like in a dining room or living room). These types of wall lights can shine a light on specific tasks, such as reading in the bedroom or prepping a meal in the kitchen. Plus, they illuminate stairs and hallways to make them safer.
CNET

Weatherstripping Can Lower Your Utility Bills Year Round

With energy prices reaching record highs in some parts of the country and concerns about blackouts, now is an excellent opportunity to evaluate your home's energy efficiency and make some upgrades -- and potentially save on utilities in the process. If you've already tried the typical tricks like adjusting your thermostat, replacing your furnace filter, showering instead of bathing or taking shorter showers, it may be time to try weatherstripping.
homedit.com

Senior-Friendly Bedroom Remodeling Ideas

Older adults looking to age in place need a senior-friendly bedroom. Remodeling the bedroom to make it liveable for the elderly isn’t cumbersome. You just have to give up the aesthetics and go for functionality. Several types of aging-in-place furniture are available for remodeling a bedroom. This guide will...
