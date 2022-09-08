Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
It’s Game Day; Campbell hosts Mo East – watch live over WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – For the third time this season, the Campbell County Cougars host a home football game on Reynolds Field. It’s a 7:30 kick off with the Hurricanes of Morristown East. CLICK on the WLAF-Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the game live. Coverage begins at 6:45pm with the homecoming ceremony.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols got one of the biggest steals during 2022 recruiting cycle from SEC West program’s backyard
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and his staff may have got one of the biggest steals in the 2022 recruiting cycle by landing running back Dylan Sampson. The former three-star recruit was ranked as the No. 36 running back in the nation and the No. 21 player in the state of Louisiana.
1450wlaf.com
Lady Cougars blank Northview 4-0 on Campbell’s soccer field
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Coming off back to back losses the Lady Cougars hosted the Cougars of Northview on Thursday night. From the beginning of the match Campbell County was on the attack and didn’t let up until the final whistle was blown. See Amber’s full photo gallery HERE on demand.
Claiborne High School coach reinstated until end of football season
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County high school coach was reinstated until the end of the football season after he was released from his duties at the end of August, education leaders said on Thursday. The Claiborne County Board of Education met a Claiborne High School for a...
1450wlaf.com
David Allen Harrison, age 38 of Jacksboro
David Allen Harrison, age 38 of Jacksboro passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022. He is preceded in death by father David Harrison and a host of other close relatives. Along with many loving cousins, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences may be given online at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Pitt: Prediction and preview
Tennessee looks to improve to 2-0 with a rematch win over No. 17 Pitt Saturday at 3:30 pm EST on ABC. The Vols are ranked for the first time under Josh Heupel, coming in at No. 24 in the most recent AP Poll. Their reward? No. 17 Pitt on the road.
1450wlaf.com
Betty Lou Hall, age 68 of Jacksboro
Mrs. Betty Lou Hall, age 68 of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was a singer, songwriter, musician, and enjoyed performing at many area live music establishments. Betty was very active in the community and made an indelible mark on every one she came across. Preceded in death by Husbands, George Hauss, Danny Dunton, and Robert Eugene Hall, Mother, Ruby Hutson, Adopted Parents, Hiram and June Bolton, Nephew Jimmy Hutson.
1450wlaf.com
Next week’s RAM Clinic at Rutledge is postponed
RUTLEDGE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Remote Area Medical’s pop-up clinic offering free dental, vision and medical services at Rutledge has been postponed. The clinic was set to take place on Sept. 17-18. The event was postponed due to facility damage at the planned clinic location. “RAM is committed to helping our neighbors in Rutledge,” Clinic Manager Vicki Gregg said. “We are talking with the local leaders and stakeholders, , and we look forward to announcing new dates once we have them.” (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/09/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
atozsports.com
Quote from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms a decade-long issue for the Vols has been fixed
A quote this week from Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms that a decade-long issue from the Tennessee Vols has finally been fixed. For the last 10 to 12 years, quarterback development on Rocky Top has been a major issue. The Vols have had a multitude of quarterbacks coaches...
Blake Shelton’s upcoming tour includes a stop in East Tennessee
The tour lineup also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
1450wlaf.com
Homer Hollis Burchfield, Jr., age 68, of Jacksboro
Homer Hollis Burchfield, Jr., age 68, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. He was saved and of the Baptist Faith, avid token and coal scrip collector and antique car enthusiast. He was a retired machinist having worked at Furtex for 23 years. He was preceded in death by parents: Homer Hollis Burchfield Sr. and mother Aline Scalf Burchfield.
1450wlaf.com
Sophia Fritts is crowned Queen at CC’s Homecoming 2022
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was Homecoming on The Hill Friday night as Campbell High beauties graced Reynolds Field for the annual ceremony. WLAF’s Lindsay Hutson-Suttles full photo gallery is found HERE. Here is the field of participants. Representing the Freshman Class:. Miss Reagan Davis…she is the daughter...
1450wlaf.com
Kanoa King is Eagle Tire Pros educator of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
1450wlaf.com
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City passed away on September 7, 2022 at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937 to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Bobbie loved to cheer people up. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
