Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bbbtv12.com
Proposed Oak Ridge City Charter Amendments on November Ballot
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Two proposed amendments to the Oak Ridge City Charter will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot for Oak Ridge voters. The first adds a requirement that a summary of City Council proceedings be published on the City’s website and removes the requirement that such summary be published in the official City newspaper.
New Knox County commissioner among those asking for 2020 election data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election officials across the country are getting more requests to review the 2020 election results. Records obtained by 10News show the Knox County Election Commission has received at least seven of those requests, including at least one from out of state and one from a newly elected county commissioner.
Union County Schools hires new director of schools
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Board of Education decided to end a 120-day contract early with Dr. Jimmy Carter as an interim director of schools after they said they found a new person to take over the role. They made the decision during Thursday's meeting. They said...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee cities' leaders condemn state abortion ban through resolution
In the wake of doctors now facing felonies if they perform abortions, more Tennessee cities are coming out against the state's ban, set in motion by the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
‘Saved nearly $700 in people’s taxes’: Blount County visitor spending grows more than 40%
A gateway to the Smokies is bustling with visitor spending growing by more than 40% in Blount County within the last fiscal year.
knoxsheriff.org
Sheriff Spangler’s Response to Knoxville News Sentinel
After reading the article in the local KNS paper about the incident in which Deputy Lydia Driver was accidentally shot by her Field Training Officer Jordan Hurst, I cannot remain silent. For full disclosure, I did refuse to make any comments or statements to the KNS or the reporter directly,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett has died
The chief of the Rockwood Police Department has passed away, the agency shared Thursday morning.
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
middlesboronews.com
Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center
Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
1450wlaf.com
Mary Josephine (Carr) Anderson, 95, of Jellico
Ms. Mary Josephine (Carr) Anderson, 95, of Creekmore Lane, Jellico, TN departed this life on Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to crochet, draw, and spend time with her family. Mary was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event. Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
Comments / 0