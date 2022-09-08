ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

bbbtv12.com

Proposed Oak Ridge City Charter Amendments on November Ballot

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Two proposed amendments to the Oak Ridge City Charter will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot for Oak Ridge voters. The first adds a requirement that a summary of City Council proceedings be published on the City’s website and removes the requirement that such summary be published in the official City newspaper.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Union County Schools hires new director of schools

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Board of Education decided to end a 120-day contract early with Dr. Jimmy Carter as an interim director of schools after they said they found a new person to take over the role. They made the decision during Thursday's meeting. They said...
UNION COUNTY, TN
Jacksboro, TN
knoxsheriff.org

Sheriff Spangler’s Response to Knoxville News Sentinel

After reading the article in the local KNS paper about the incident in which Deputy Lydia Driver was accidentally shot by her Field Training Officer Jordan Hurst, I cannot remain silent. For full disclosure, I did refuse to make any comments or statements to the KNS or the reporter directly,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
KNOXVILLE, TN
middlesboronews.com

Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center

Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
1450wlaf.com

Mary Josephine (Carr) Anderson, 95, of Jellico

Ms. Mary Josephine (Carr) Anderson, 95, of Creekmore Lane, Jellico, TN departed this life on Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to crochet, draw, and spend time with her family. Mary was...
JELLICO, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event. Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

