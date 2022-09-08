Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Super Bowl champion WR announces his retirement
After 12 career seasons and a Super Bowl championship, one veteran wide receiver is officially signing his retirement papers. Ex-Denver Broncos star Emmanuel Sanders announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL. “I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well...
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
The Green Bay head coach apparently doesn't enjoy the sound of glory.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Packers' star tackle David Bakhtiari out of practice ahead of Vikings game
Bakhtiari had been taking all first team snaps in practice up until Friday in his attempt at a second comeback from a knee injury that knocked him out of the final week of the 2020 season and then most of the 2021 season. The Packers tackle was declared inactive much...
NFL Hot Tix and Pix: Bucs' offensive line woes for Tom Brady and Dak Prescott make the under a popular wager
Bettors foresee a Raiders-Chargers shootout as the AFC West battle gets underway, and they think Jacksonville has Wentz's number.
First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs
Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for season opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Matt LaFleur’s team, fresh off a third-straight 13-win season, are getting the first shot at the Vikings under the new leadership of coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced Mike Zimmer after previously working under Sean McVay with the Rams.
Vikings coordinator trending for interesting answer about Jalen Reagor
Santa delivered Matt Daniels the player he's been salivating over for years.
NFL QB Rankings: Matthew Stafford’s disaster causes tumble while Josh Allen still leads the herd
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Vikings coach goes viral for graphic description of Jalen Reagor
They love Jalen Reagor in Minnesota, apparently. The Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Eagles in late August. Reagor is a wide receiver, but Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels is very excited about the possibility of having Reagor as a punt returner. Daniels drew attention for his...
Packers WR Allen Lazard doubtful for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are facing a generally positive situation on the injury front heading into their season opener against the Vikings. One notable absence is expected in the receiving corps, however. The Packers’ final injury report lists Allen Lazard as doubtful, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. He has been dealing...
Highest-paid tight ends for the 2022 NFL season
Tight end is one of the most important positions in football. Not only are these big-bodied players expected to catch passes, they also serve as a de facto sixth lineman in certain offensive schemes. With their increasing responsibilities, tight ends across the league have seen an uptick in their salaries....
Former Vikings coordinator on Mike Zimmer's departure: 'The devil's gone'
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has a knack for rubbing people the wrong way. So when the Vikings fired him in mid-January after eight turbulent seasons, it came as no surprise when those closest to the situation began reflecting on Zimmer’s tenure as one reportedly built on fear mongering and authoritarian leadership.
