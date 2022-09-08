On 9-5 –2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m. City Units were dispatched to Wal-Mart for Shoplifting. Upon arrival, while on the Phone with a Wal-Mart’s Asset Protection team member, the officer learned that a female subject wearing white care bear pajamas was approaching the pharmacy side exit. While waiting outside the doors, the team member made contact with the female subject in the breezeway of the GM doors. The female subject was taken back to the lost prevention office. The female subject was then identified as Kristena Rose Bohannon. Mrs. Bohannon’s bag was searched at this time. Her bag had concealed merchandise belonging to Wal–Mart. The Value of 11 items were $88.83, which was recovered. Mrs. Bohannon admitted to placing the items in her bag. Mrs. Bohannon was then placed in custody and transported to the Justice Center. Mrs. Bohannon was charged theft of merchandise.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO