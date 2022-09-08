Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Camp Margaritaville celebrates the grand opening
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From a pool, to a kid’s playground Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge is officially open after completing the final phase of construction. The new area came with the opening of the brand new games area and lazy river at the Lodge at Camp Margaritaville. The...
30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky Top restaurant
An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County.
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend
VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
wvlt.tv
Car show lovers gather for weekend car show
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who love the street rods and classic cars are headed to Pigeon Forge for the weekend. The 40th Shades of the Past car show opens Friday in Pigeon Forge, but already people have gathered on the Parkway. “It’s just a hobby, a hobby of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
‘Saved nearly $700 in people’s taxes’: Blount County visitor spending grows more than 40%
A gateway to the Smokies is bustling with visitor spending growing by more than 40% in Blount County within the last fiscal year.
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
Punk Rock Flea Market returns to Knoxville on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular flea market is returning to Knoxville on Saturday with a lineup of bands from across the U.S. and more than 100 vendors. The Punk Rock Flea Market will be at The Mill and Mine in the downtown area, starting at 12 p.m. It will last until 10 p.m. and attendees will be able to enjoy meals from food trucks while perusing themed merchandise.
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
Smoky Mountain Air Show: What travelers should know
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Airport Authority is sharing some tips and warning for travelers ahead of the aerial show this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realtybiznews.com
A Top Agent Roundup for Knoxville, Tennessee
This week’s agent focus takes us to Knoxville, Tennessee, and one of America’s most preferred zip codes. As in the past, we use a variety of tools to narrow down the field of best digital marketers among real estate pros. Like other smaller markets, Knoxville reveals how brick-and-mortar marketing and sales strategies seem to continue to dominate. Real estate remains light years behind most other professions in a world that’s turned to digital and technology. So, with this in mind, here are a few names that stand out in an otherwise blurry crowd of Tennessee brokers.
Jacksboro woman gets paid after four months, checks sent to closed account
A young woman in Jacksboro, who had been an apartment manager, has been waiting for four months to receive one of her paychecks. Two weeks before the payment was due her bank account was hacked causing her to close it, but the direct deposit was sent to that closed account.
WATE
SMILE CHECK: VFL Bride surprises groom with checkered overalls at first-look
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — VFL Chandler Gal surprised her husband-to-be and Florida State University alum at their first look on their wedding day with a game-day favorite outfit… her orange and white checkered overalls. Gal says her husband Ricky has always teased her about the overalls, so she...
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bbbtv12.com
Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN IN CARE BEAR PAJAMAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MERCHANDISE AT WAL-MART
On 9-5 –2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m. City Units were dispatched to Wal-Mart for Shoplifting. Upon arrival, while on the Phone with a Wal-Mart’s Asset Protection team member, the officer learned that a female subject wearing white care bear pajamas was approaching the pharmacy side exit. While waiting outside the doors, the team member made contact with the female subject in the breezeway of the GM doors. The female subject was taken back to the lost prevention office. The female subject was then identified as Kristena Rose Bohannon. Mrs. Bohannon’s bag was searched at this time. Her bag had concealed merchandise belonging to Wal–Mart. The Value of 11 items were $88.83, which was recovered. Mrs. Bohannon admitted to placing the items in her bag. Mrs. Bohannon was then placed in custody and transported to the Justice Center. Mrs. Bohannon was charged theft of merchandise.
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Comments / 0