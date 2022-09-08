ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Top, TN

wvlt.tv

Camp Margaritaville celebrates the grand opening

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From a pool, to a kid’s playground Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge is officially open after completing the final phase of construction. The new area came with the opening of the brand new games area and lazy river at the Lodge at Camp Margaritaville. The...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
VONORE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car show lovers gather for weekend car show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who love the street rods and classic cars are headed to Pigeon Forge for the weekend. The 40th Shades of the Past car show opens Friday in Pigeon Forge, but already people have gathered on the Parkway. “It’s just a hobby, a hobby of...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Punk Rock Flea Market returns to Knoxville on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular flea market is returning to Knoxville on Saturday with a lineup of bands from across the U.S. and more than 100 vendors. The Punk Rock Flea Market will be at The Mill and Mine in the downtown area, starting at 12 p.m. It will last until 10 p.m. and attendees will be able to enjoy meals from food trucks while perusing themed merchandise.
KNOXVILLE, TN
realtybiznews.com

A Top Agent Roundup for Knoxville, Tennessee

This week’s agent focus takes us to Knoxville, Tennessee, and one of America’s most preferred zip codes. As in the past, we use a variety of tools to narrow down the field of best digital marketers among real estate pros. Like other smaller markets, Knoxville reveals how brick-and-mortar marketing and sales strategies seem to continue to dominate. Real estate remains light years behind most other professions in a world that’s turned to digital and technology. So, with this in mind, here are a few names that stand out in an otherwise blurry crowd of Tennessee brokers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Economy
bbbtv12.com

Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
GATLINBURG, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN IN CARE BEAR PAJAMAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MERCHANDISE AT WAL-MART

On 9-5 –2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m. City Units were dispatched to Wal-Mart for Shoplifting. Upon arrival, while on the Phone with a Wal-Mart’s Asset Protection team member, the officer learned that a female subject wearing white care bear pajamas was approaching the pharmacy side exit. While waiting outside the doors, the team member made contact with the female subject in the breezeway of the GM doors. The female subject was taken back to the lost prevention office. The female subject was then identified as Kristena Rose Bohannon. Mrs. Bohannon’s bag was searched at this time. Her bag had concealed merchandise belonging to Wal–Mart. The Value of 11 items were $88.83, which was recovered. Mrs. Bohannon admitted to placing the items in her bag. Mrs. Bohannon was then placed in custody and transported to the Justice Center. Mrs. Bohannon was charged theft of merchandise.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN

