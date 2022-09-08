ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
investing.com

Bank of England delays corporate bond sales by a week

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its planned sales of corporate bonds will start a week later than previously announced following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and the first operation will now be held on Sept. 27. Earlier on Friday, the BoE postponed its next Monetary Policy Committee...
BBC

Bank of England delays interest rate decision after Queen's death

The Bank of England has postponed a key decision on interest rates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It said that "in light of the period of national mourning", the Monetary Policy Committee's decision would now be announced at midday on 22 September. It follows moves by several public...
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains

Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
CNBC

Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively. Analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction — or quantitative tightening — having an asymmetric impact on the economy.
investing.com

Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com

China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)

China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
Reuters

Banks call 75 bps ECB October rate hike

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Banks including Deutsche Bank and BofA said on Friday they expect another 75 basis point rate hike from the European Central Bank in October, a day after the central bank delivered a supersized interest-rate rise of that size to tame inflation.
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com

11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!

Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com

EU ministers back $5 billion loan to Ukraine, discuss long-term options

PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Union finance ministers on Friday backed a 5 billion euro ($5 billion) loan for Ukraine to help keep its schools, hospitals and other needed operations running as it fights against Russia's invasion. Meeting in Prague, the ministers also discussed longer-term options to help Ukraine fund its reconstruction...
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
