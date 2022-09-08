Crossroads of Pella is bringing back its Welcome to Medicare Seminar this month. Director of Crossroads Jim Hibma says the event will take place on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors. The seminar will cover Medicare Parts A&B, Prescription Drug Benefits, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance, and how to identify fraud, errors, and abuse in the system. Anyone who could benefit from this information should call Crossroads at 628-1212 to sign up by Tuesday, September 20th.

PELLA, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO