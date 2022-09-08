Read full article on original website
Pella City Council Discusses Repairs to Bos Landen Clubhouse
The Pella City Council discussed repairs to the Bos Landen Conference Center at policy and planning this week. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says the facility sustained water damage after a frozen pipe burst in early 2020 and has been working with Klingner and Associates to find a solution over the past few years that would fit with insurance beyond emergency repairs already made.
Knoxville Hires for Police Department and City Hall
The Knoxville City Council approved the hiring of a full-time Records Clerk for the Police Department and a Deputy Clerk for City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the hire, “Staff presented to council the need for additional staff in City Hall as well as the Police Department. Seeking from other communities, information the same population as Knoxville, as far as administrative coverage, we have discovered Knoxville is lacking in that.”
State Auditor Rob Sand Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is visiting Indianola tomorrow as part of his statewide tour, hosting a town hall to discuss current issues. Sand, who visited Marion County in August, will discuss state issues, priorities for the Auditor’s Office, and the PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) Program among others.
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Welcome to Medicare Seminar Returns September 27th in Pella
Crossroads of Pella is bringing back its Welcome to Medicare Seminar this month. Director of Crossroads Jim Hibma says the event will take place on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors. The seminar will cover Medicare Parts A&B, Prescription Drug Benefits, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance, and how to identify fraud, errors, and abuse in the system. Anyone who could benefit from this information should call Crossroads at 628-1212 to sign up by Tuesday, September 20th.
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
Historic Pella Trust to Become Pella Preservation Trust
A local organization dedicated to historic preservation of buildings is undergoing a name change soon. Historic Pella Trust will soon be known as Pella Preservation Trust, according to Board President Ann Summitt and Treasurer Bruce Boertje, with the goal of maintaining the organization’s mission while also avoiding confusion with Pella Historical Society, who have similar, but different goals and functions.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Preservation Trust
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s name change in part two of a two part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Des Moines Food Pantries See Record Demand
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantries are seeing record numbers. Spokesman Luke Elzinga says there was record demand in August. Pantries 20,203 people in August 2022, a record for the month, and an 86% increase over August 2021. He says nearly 2,000 people used a DMARC food pantry for the first time ever in August.
Traffic Study in Indianola Did Not Warrant Stop Sign
The Indianola City Council received a report on a traffic study conducted regarding the corner of E Iowa Ave and N 9th St at their meeting Tuesday, which determined a 4-way stop sign did not meet the standards required to put the stop in place. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the study determined that following federal standards, the stop sign could potentially cause more harm than safety.
Stanley Ribbon Cutting Set
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon cutting for Stanley’s Service Friday, September 23 at 4 p.m. The business is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new...
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Pella Regional Therapy Services to Hold Open House for the New Pella Location in Westpoort Medical Plaza
Therapy Services from Pella Regional Health Center are available at a second Pella location in the Westpoort Medical Plaza, 2525 Washington Street. Services provided includes physical, occupational and speech therapy for adult and pediatric populations. Athletic training services for recovery and prevention of sports injury are also available. Pella Regional...
Marion County Public Safety Night
Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
Numerous Waukee teachers sought ‘preferred pronouns’ from students, asked what pronouns should be used with parents
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with school districts across Iowa. Results from that request are still rolling in as some districts have been more successful in understanding what we were asking for and able to obtain the information much faster than others. Waukee School District has been...
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
Drought Remains Severe in Marion and Warren Counties
Drought conditions remain severe locally with little change in the past week, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report. Marion and Warren Counties remain in the 2nd of 4 tiers of dryness determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Drought Mitigation Center, and the majority of the region south and east of those counties also is rated as severe. The next best chances for rainfall will be with scattered showers possible Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, with the National Weather Service expecting between ¼ and ½” for most rain gauges, with higher amounts possible if thunderstorms develop.
Marion County Humane Society Vendor Show is Saturday
The Marion County Humane Society will have its semi – annual vendor show and BBQ tomorrow. The event will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., on the Humane Society grounds, 1701 E Pleasant in Knoxville. There will be no admission. Rhonda Douglas one of the board members for the...
