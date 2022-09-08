Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
In Style
Jennifer Garner Reportedly Declined Her Invitation to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding
Out of all the celebrities who will be attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in Georgia this weekend, Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner reportedly won't be one of them. However, she does have a great excuse for why she can't make it. According to a source, Garner declined her invite...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
RELATED PEOPLE
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck with sexy wedding performance
Jennifer Lopez couldn’t take a night off from her superstardom and performed for attendees at her wedding to Ben Affleck. The “On the Floor” singer “engaged in an exclusive performance for her guests,” a press release from jewelry designer Mikimoto sent earlier this week read. The release noted that Lopez, 53, wore the brand’s Prestige White South Sea Cultured Pearl Earrings with Diamonds set in Platinum ($53,000). But when asked for further comment, a rep for the pearl company claimed their release was incorrect, and Lopez did not perform. A rep for Lopez also said she was not aware of the performance. However, TMZ reported...
Why George Clooney and Julia Roberts ‘took 80 takes’ to perfect their onscreen kiss in new movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are opening up about their experience working on the set of their upcoming film ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ revealing that they had a lot of fun shooting some of the scenes and even took their time to perfect their on-screen kiss. During a recent...
See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests
One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SHAPE
Jennifer Lopez Said She Faced 'Unexpected Setbacks' During Her Wedding with Ben Affleck
Few wedding days go off completely without a hitch, something that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can attest to. After tying the knot in a low-key, middle-of-the-night ceremony in Las Vegas last month, the couple enjoyed a bigger celebration with family and friends in Georgia on August 20th. But, according to Lopez, there were a slew of "unexpected setbacks" prior to the big day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
TODAY.com
Marilyn Monroe was married 3 times: All about her husbands
Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926, was a Hollywood icon beloved by many. But who did she love? The actor’s public romances, and three marriages, made headlines. Monroe was married to her next-door neighbor, Jim Dougherty from 1942 to 1946, baseball pro Joe DiMaggio from 1954 to...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Ben Affleck’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Dad
Ben Affleck, 50, was born to Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Affleck on August 15, 1972. His parents raised him in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which led to a close friendship between Ben and the actor Matt Damon. Although Chris and Timothy divorced back in 1984, the two were together for the first 11 years of Ben’s life. Keep reading to learn all about the famous actor’s parents!
Jen and Ben’s Second Wedding Was Full of Affleck Family Drama
Sometimes once just isn’t good enough. After an intimate July wedding reception in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating again—this time with an elaborate weekend-long Georgia bash. The event featured the singer in an extravagant Ralph Lauren white gown with a 20-foot-long train, a fireworks display by a lake on the property, and an air-conditioned port-a-potty, according to Glamour and Fox News. The outdoor wedding, held at Affleck’s plantation home in Riceboro, was riddled with star-studded appearances, including friend Matt Damon and Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. But all was not sunshine and roses for Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. The groom’s brother, Casey Affleck, was unable to attend the ceremony due to “parental obligations at home,” reported People. And on Friday, the couple were spotted outside of a Savannah hospital after the groom’s mother reportedly fell off a dock, cutting her leg open, according to Daily Mail, whose anonymous source described the incident as “not serious.”
How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About His Relationship With His Kids Even After ‘Long Gaps’ Without Seeing Them
How does Brad Pitt feel about his current situation with his kids and ex-wife?
SheKnows
Halle Berry’s Complete Dating History, From David Justice to Van Hunt
When you’re as big a star as Halle Berry, your personal life is bound to make headlines. The beloved actress, filmmaker, and producer’s rise to superstardom has had its share of ups and downs, and Berry’s personal life hasn’t been immune to them either. The Monster’s Ball Oscar-winner’s love life has made headlines in the past, and now, we’re giving you a rundown of the men Berry has dated and been married to with a comprehensive timeline.
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Comments / 0