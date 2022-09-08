ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nationalinterest.org

California’s Fast-Food Workers May Make $22 an Hour Next Year

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and hasn’t been adjusted since 2009. California gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a “groundbreaking” bill that could boost wages for the state’s fast-food workers to up to $22 per hour, according to a new Axios report. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Cars
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dock#Detroit#Martinez#Npr#American
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
102.5 The Bone

Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs

Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Deadline

Toronto World Premiere: ‘Free Money’ Explores Whether A Nonprofit Charity Is “Playing God” With An Experiment In Universal Basic Income

In rural Kenya, $22 a month can go a long, long way. We’re talking a life-changing sum of money. That figure is, in fact, the amount calculated by the nonprofit aid organization GiveDirectly as necessary to conduct an experiment in alleviating extreme poverty in the developing world. In 2018, the NGO launched a test case in a handful of carefully selected Kenyan villages, offering adult residents $22 a month in free cash transfers, no strings attached, to do with as they chose. Not just for a single year – for 12 years. The documentary Free Money, making its world premiere on Sunday...
ADVOCACY
pymnts

Automation-Powered Restaurants Struggle to Retain Employees

Restaurants may be turning to automation as the solution to their labor challenges, but in fact, restaurants powered by automated technologies have more difficulty retaining the employees they do need than their non-automated counterparts. The 2022 edition of PYMNTS’ “Restaurant Readiness Index,” which was created in collaboration with Paytronix and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities That Will Add the Most Jobs by 2060 According to Economists

Approximately 12 million new jobs will be created between 2020 and 2030,  a growth rate of nearly 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment growth will be led by new jobs in health, computer, and math-related occupations, industries with projected growth rates that far exceed this average.  While some industries and sectors […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy