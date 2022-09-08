Read full article on original website
Big events planned for Saturday at the Howard County Fair
Howard County Fair Board member John Raulerson reported the county fair had record number of animals and exhibitors this year. Reed Webb is a Howard County 4-H exhibitor and he announced he was named the Grand Champion with his heifer Bobbie Sue in the Commercial Heifer division, Wednesday night. Raulerson...
Boil Order in affect for North Pike County Rural Water Association
The North Pike County Rural Water system is currently under a boil order until further notice. According to officials with the North Pike County Rural Water system, the boil order is due to a main break on the Glenwood water system. All customers are advised to boil their water for...
Wreck Friday Morning On US 67 West of Hope
Officials rescued a driver whose vehicle ran off the road in the 3300th block of US 67 west of Hope Friday morning around 8am. First Responders were able to help the motorist walk away from the accident where he was then checked by medical professionals. The accident happened about 8am.
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
AHS assistant band director resigns
An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
Nash police seek information on missing juvenile
Jenna Rafferty is a white female. She is 5’5” and weighs approximately 90 pounds. She has sandy colored hair and brown eyes. Rafferty failed to return home after school and has not been in contact with her family since her disappearance. If you have information regarding her whereabouts,...
Broken Bow Lake level low, Corps encourages visitors to use caution
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - With low water levels and a record number of visitors to Broken Bow Lake, park officials say the need for water safety education is more important than ever. Beavers Bend State Park and the Corps of Engineers are working together to bring more safety programs to...
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman & Girls Facing 51 Felony Charges
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom is facing 51 felony counts of invasive visual recording in Bowie County. Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, was convicted in 2017 of secretly recording a girl in Cass...
Scott County Fair facing backlash after a Facebook comment about dress code
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread. “There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at...
Boil order in effect for Glenwood customers
Some Glenwood water customers are urged to boil their water before consuming it. Glenwood Mayor Bridgette Moore announced Sept. 6, 2022 that a boil order was issued Tuesday morning for the western portions of Hill Top Church Road and Rock Creek Road, as well as all of state Highway 84.
Domestic battery charged filed against Nashville area woman
Domestic Battery charges have been filed against a Nashville area woman. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies say 40 year old Michelle Marie Miller is charged with second degree domestic battery. Authorities began an investigation in June, after receiving information regarding possible abuse involving a minor child. While visiting with the minor, deputies say the child showed them whelp marks on the juvenile’s back. Deputies say the child also had other visible injuries to the face and arm.
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The autopsy report for a woman who went missing in McCurtain County, then was found dead in Broken Bow Lake, has now been released. Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead inside her submerged SUV on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days before. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along Hwy. 259 on Feb. 5.
AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
‘Taste of Texarkana’ Is Back In The Fall – Are Your Taste Buds Ready?
There are simply so many things to look forward to this time of year, cooler temperatures, football, the Holidays, friends and family, and when I saw this announcement a couple of days ago, a little tear rolled down my face. This Fall we get to return to one of my happy places... the "Taste of Texarkana" is coming back.
Police: Man arrested after stealing backpack full of ammo from Academy
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana PD arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith on Sept. 6, after he allegedly tried to steal a backpack full of ammo from Academy Sports Store. According the police, Smith had left the store and was walking across a nearby parking lot while a store employee followed from a distance. When officers stopped […]
Scrappers hosting the Leopards tonight at Scrapper Stadium
Nashville and De Queen meet this evening at Scrapper Stadium for their annual non-conference match up. Nashville is coming off a game at Hope last week where the Scrappers scored 74 points, but allowed 42 to the Bobcats. Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich says the Scrappers did a lot of successful things last week, but there’s work still to be done.
Bobcats hope to parlay good offensive numbers last week into win against Ashdown
To take on the Ashdown Panthers, a nine-win team last year that returns seven on offense from that season, the Hope Bobcats have to put its 74-42 loss in its home opener to Nashville behind them. Bobcats Coach Phil Turner said that his team (0-1) emerged healthy after the game...
Junior Scrappers defeat Magnolia
The Nashville Junior Scrappers came from behind Thursday tonight to pull out a 27 to 24 road victory at Magnolia. The Cubs held a halftime lead of 12 to nothing. During the second half, the Junior Scrappers would cut the lead to 24 to 14. With just over a minute to play in the game,
