ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers once again take advantage of other teams ineptitude

The Utah Jazz sound like a mess right now after the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers got themselves into a great place with the trade for Donovan Mitchell. The young shooting guard comes in not only as an improvement over Collin Sexton but as someone who is equally in line with the rest of the Cavs with regard to age. This is a young squad with huge expectations now that they landed such a major player to the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings

Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
FOX Sports

Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wembanyama
Person
Chet Holmgren
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of four teams that have shown interest in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. They have also been linked to a potential reunion with Jordan Clarkson as the Jazz look to convert their veterans into future assets via trade. They’re not going to come for cheap, though. According to […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nba Draft#Tanking#The Oklahoma City Thunder
FanSided

Frank Gore Jr. and Southern Miss quietly putting Miami football on upset alert

Of course, Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the Miami Hurricanes on upset alert. Just wait until Frank Gore Jr.’s father hears about this!. Not since Draco Malfoy told his dark lord servant father Lucius about all the shenanigans that Harry Potter boy was up to at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has a father awaited such important news. That is because Gore’s Southern Miss Golden Eagles have a chance to upset his namesake father’s Miami Hurricanes. Though Southern Miss might lose, it’s all about The U!
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy