The Cleveland Cavaliers once again take advantage of other teams ineptitude
The Utah Jazz sound like a mess right now after the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers got themselves into a great place with the trade for Donovan Mitchell. The young shooting guard comes in not only as an improvement over Collin Sexton but as someone who is equally in line with the rest of the Cavs with regard to age. This is a young squad with huge expectations now that they landed such a major player to the team.
Oklahoma City Thunder Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a clear focus to add NBA Draft assets. At the same time, there’s a fine line between hoarding and collecting. There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of something you love, as long as you actually love it. Perhaps you’re not hoarding if you’d be willing to part with the items for the right price.
Report: OKC Thunder scouts Thompson twins, Nikola Druidic
It looks like the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting at it early to prepare for the 2023 NBA draft. The Thunder — along with the Utah Jazz — sent a scout over to Serbia to watch the Thompson twins — Amen and Ausar — and Nikola Druidic, per Yahoo Sports’ Krysteen Peek.
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings
Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
Report: Jazz Did Not Let Knicks Spite Impact Mitchell Trade
Previous reports indicated that there was “animus” between New York and Utah throughout the offseason.
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
Talent, Patience and Ups and Downs Have Led QB Davis Beville to Oklahoma
The Sooners' backup QB got some playing time late Saturday against UTEP and has learned that no matter where he sits on the depth chart, he has to "stay ready."
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of four teams that have shown interest in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. They have also been linked to a potential reunion with Jordan Clarkson as the Jazz look to convert their veterans into future assets via trade. They’re not going to come for cheap, though. According to […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma City Building Team Chemistry With Mini Scrimmage
The Thunder's mid-week training session should be a breath of fresh air for OKC fans.
How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Sooners welcome Kent State to Norman on Saturday for the their first meeting of all time.
The world's No. 1 tennis star embraced an 'underdog' mentality to fuel her run to the US Open final
After a tough start to her hardcourt season, Iga Swiatek said she felt as though she "could be kind of an underdog again" at the 2022 US Open.
Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold electric in Guyer’s 50-27 win Thursday night
For months, Oklahoma 2023 commit, Jackson Arnold has seen his status rise. He won the Elite 11 MVP award, earned consensus five-star status and has helped Denton Guyer start 3-0. After making a trip to the Texas state championship game in 2021, Arnold and his Guyer teammates are on a...
Frank Gore Jr. and Southern Miss quietly putting Miami football on upset alert
Of course, Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the Miami Hurricanes on upset alert. Just wait until Frank Gore Jr.’s father hears about this!. Not since Draco Malfoy told his dark lord servant father Lucius about all the shenanigans that Harry Potter boy was up to at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has a father awaited such important news. That is because Gore’s Southern Miss Golden Eagles have a chance to upset his namesake father’s Miami Hurricanes. Though Southern Miss might lose, it’s all about The U!
Jenks, Union Rivalry Heats Up With Banners Highlighting QB Transfer
The trash talk is starting ahead of Friday night's backyard bowl between Jenks and Union. Union students hung up banners inside the high school poking fun at the Trojans because Jenks transfer Shaker Reisig is now the RedHawks' starting quarterback. Reisig was undefeated as the Jenks starting QB, leading the team to a state title. He's now 2-0 at Union.
UCLA vs. Alabama State Week 2: Storylines to Watch
Here are the three biggest narratives to keep an eye on before, during and after the Bruins' game against the Hornets.
Braves magic number, explained: Atlanta closes in on a playoff spot (UPDATED)
The Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL East. Just a half-game behind the team in Queens, NY, Atlanta could overtake them by the weekend. For now, here’s the Braves magic number to make the playoffs. The Braves have been red-hot since May, overcoming what...
OU-Kent State: One Big Thing
With a trip to Nebraska and Big 12 Conference play looming, there are a handful of areas the Sooners need to make improvements Saturday against Kent State.
