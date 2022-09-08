Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Residents call for more safety measures along Old Georgetown Road
Before more than 50 people — residents, elected officials, and planning and transportation experts — walked a nearly milelong stretch of Old Georgetown Road on Friday morning, Carlos Alvarenga took a moment to address the crowd. Alvarenga’s 18-year-old son, Enzo, was killed along that part of Old Georgetown...
Providing data for I-270 toll lanes project will cost thousands of dollars, state highway officials say
In recent months, the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and Rockville city officials submitted public information act requests to the state, seeking traffic modeling data for a controversial project that would widen parts of I-270 and I-495 with two toll lanes in both directions. Both parties were informed recently...
Police Blotter: Four vehicles stolen from Euro Motorcars in Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money and property were taken from three vehicles in the 7900 block of Connecticut Avenue between 5 and 6 p.m. Aug. 26. Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 19 and 23. The thefts occurred in...
Elrich’s office, police union say agreement governing release of personnel records helps prevent mistakes
The office of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the county’s police union say an agreement signed this year that allows police officers to review the public’s requests for their personnel files is necessary to help prevent mistakes, such as the release of personal information. In 2021, the...
Opinion: Takoma Park made wrong call in power-washing kids’ sidewalk art
We could all do with a little more color in our lives. Over the past few months, a sidewalk mural in Takoma Park has become the subject of a fierce local debate over public space. The mural, painted by kids during the pandemic, was seen as playful art by some and graffiti by others. After a lengthy neighborhood back and forth, the city power-washed the art away.
Things to do this week and beyond
With its unique course through county parkland along the Rock Creek stream valley, the Parks Half Marathon is a favorite among casual and competitive runners. The 13.1-mile course starts near the Shady Grove Metro station, winds through Aspen Hill, Dewey, Ken-Gar Palisades and Rock Creek parks, and ends at Beach Drive near the Grosvenor Metro station. The run is known for its relaxed and friendly vibes. The race is followed by a finisher’s festival with food and activities for participants. It is open to runners ages 13 and older.
Some neighbors evacuated after natural gas leak in Aspen Hill
This story was updated at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022 to include additional details. A natural gas leak occurred in Aspen Hill on Thursday morning after a construction crew struck a 4-inch line, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official. The gas leak occurred in the...
Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine available in Montgomery County
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration has come to Montgomery County. The county currently has about 1,100 doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment in advance if they want the vaccine. “The bivalent booster includes...
Two men found guilty of murder in 2013 fatal shooting of man in Aspen Hill
A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury convicted two men of murder Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Aspen Hill nine years ago. Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, now 32, of Hagerstown and Bryan Byrd, now 31, of Washington, D.C., were charged in the killing of Alexander Buie in 2013.
Five charged with illegally possessing firearms, other dangerous substances
Five people have been charged with illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances after Montgomery County police learned that they had planned to gather earlier this month in Clarksburg, authorities say. Isaac Walker, 22, of Germantown; Malik Walker, 20, of Germantown; Kristin Walsh, 19, of Derwood; Kim Peaks, 19, of...
Silver Spring man charged with attempted murder in July shooting
Montgomery County police have arrested a man who they say shot and injured a person in July at a White Oak convenience store. Abdulfata Sani, 20, of Silver Spring has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, in connection with a July 12 shooting, police said in a press release.
Riemer delays submission of post-campaign finance disclosure statement, citing discrepancy
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to correct an editing error and reflect that County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat, will face Republican Reardon Sullivan in the November general election. Montgomery County Council Member Hans Riemer, who ran unsuccessfully for county executive...
MCPS defends contract awarded to nonprofit run by school board member’s wife
Concern about the process to select a vendor to provide science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs for elementary schools was caused by a “clerical error,” Montgomery County school board members said Thursday. This week, The Parents’ Coalition of Montgomery County, an advocacy group, called attention to an item...
Opinion: Students must have our collective focus like never before
A traditional greeting of the Masai people of Africa asks, “Kasserian Ingera” or ”How are the children?” The typical response is, “All the children are well.” Asking this question in our community, I don’t believe we could respond the same way. Our children are not universally well. Their lives have been upended; some have lost loved ones or financial stability. Many are anxious, lonely and fearful. These issues have affected their academics and this is why students must have our collective focus like never before.
