A traditional greeting of the Masai people of Africa asks, “Kasserian Ingera” or ”How are the children?” The typical response is, “All the children are well.” Asking this question in our community, I don’t believe we could respond the same way. Our children are not universally well. Their lives have been upended; some have lost loved ones or financial stability. Many are anxious, lonely and fearful. These issues have affected their academics and this is why students must have our collective focus like never before.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO