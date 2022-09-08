ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents call for more safety measures along Old Georgetown Road

Before more than 50 people — residents, elected officials, and planning and transportation experts — walked a nearly milelong stretch of Old Georgetown Road on Friday morning, Carlos Alvarenga took a moment to address the crowd. Alvarenga’s 18-year-old son, Enzo, was killed along that part of Old Georgetown...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police Blotter: Four vehicles stolen from Euro Motorcars in Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money and property were taken from three vehicles in the 7900 block of Connecticut Avenue between 5 and 6 p.m. Aug. 26. Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 19 and 23. The thefts occurred in...
BETHESDA, MD
Opinion: Takoma Park made wrong call in power-washing kids’ sidewalk art

We could all do with a little more color in our lives. Over the past few months, a sidewalk mural in Takoma Park has become the subject of a fierce local debate over public space. The mural, painted by kids during the pandemic, was seen as playful art by some and graffiti by others. After a lengthy neighborhood back and forth, the city power-washed the art away.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Things to do this week and beyond

With its unique course through county parkland along the Rock Creek stream valley, the Parks Half Marathon is a favorite among casual and competitive runners. The 13.1-mile course starts near the Shady Grove Metro station, winds through Aspen Hill, Dewey, Ken-Gar Palisades and Rock Creek parks, and ends at Beach Drive near the Grosvenor Metro station. The run is known for its relaxed and friendly vibes. The race is followed by a finisher’s festival with food and activities for participants. It is open to runners ages 13 and older.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Some neighbors evacuated after natural gas leak in Aspen Hill

This story was updated at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022 to include additional details. A natural gas leak occurred in Aspen Hill on Thursday morning after a construction crew struck a 4-inch line, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official. The gas leak occurred in the...
ASPEN HILL, MD
Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine available in Montgomery County

The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration has come to Montgomery County. The county currently has about 1,100 doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment in advance if they want the vaccine. “The bivalent booster includes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Five charged with illegally possessing firearms, other dangerous substances

Five people have been charged with illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances after Montgomery County police learned that they had planned to gather earlier this month in Clarksburg, authorities say. Isaac Walker, 22, of Germantown; Malik Walker, 20, of Germantown; Kristin Walsh, 19, of Derwood; Kim Peaks, 19, of...
CLARKSBURG, MD
Silver Spring man charged with attempted murder in July shooting

Montgomery County police have arrested a man who they say shot and injured a person in July at a White Oak convenience store. Abdulfata Sani, 20, of Silver Spring has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, in connection with a July 12 shooting, police said in a press release.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Opinion: Students must have our collective focus like never before

A traditional greeting of the Masai people of Africa asks, “Kasserian Ingera” or ”How are the children?” The typical response is, “All the children are well.” Asking this question in our community, I don’t believe we could respond the same way. Our children are not universally well. Their lives have been upended; some have lost loved ones or financial stability. Many are anxious, lonely and fearful. These issues have affected their academics and this is why students must have our collective focus like never before.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

