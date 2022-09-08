ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3309FA_0hmmvlH400

A fiery crash caused delays early Thursday morning on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the boulevard extension near the Fox Street exit.

Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.

Crews were able to pull him from the wreckage.

The driver was taken to the hospital with third-degree burns. He was listed in serious condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police were investigating.

Comments / 7

Clasher
2d ago

you never know, this is Philly, so in your list of guesses, you can add trying to navigate pot holes, debris, dodging bullets, people in the road, shopping carts, abandoned cars, biker... the possibilities are so much more that you assumptions!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Bridesburg accident leaves man dead, woman with severed arm, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An accident in Bridesburg has left a motorcyclist dead and a woman with a severed right arm, Philadelphia police said Friday night. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at Bridge and Tacony Streets.Police said a 59-year-old man was traveling northbound on Tacony Street on a motorcycle when he struck a black Honda minivan that was attempting to turn on eastbound Bridge Street.The man was pronounced dead on the scene.The female passenger of the minivan was rushed to Temple University Hospital with a severed right arm. Her condition is unknown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
NBC Philadelphia

City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials

A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue. According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy