Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
A fiery crash caused delays early Thursday morning on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the boulevard extension near the Fox Street exit. Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames. Crews were able to pull him from the wreckage. The driver was taken to the hospital with third-degree burns. He was listed in serious condition. The roadway was closed for several hours as police were investigating.
