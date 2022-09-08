Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The (RV) Valley City Hi-Liners continued their winning ways as they took down the Devils Lake Firebirds by a score of 53-7. The game started off strong for the Firebirds after being the first team all season to prevent the Hi-Liners from scoring on the opening drive they were able to follow it up by being the first team to have a lead over them as well. Beau Brodina found Wylee Delorme for a 62 yard pass that brought them to the Hi-Liner 1 yard line where Brodina would finish the drive with the touchdown run. That would be the only points scored by the Firebirds all night.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO