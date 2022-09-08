Read full article on original website
Historical Society Lecture September 15 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Patrick Sommer (International Dark-Sky Association) “A Proposed Return to Dark Skies ” 7:00 PM Thursday, September 15th at the Valley City State University Planetarium (Rhodes Science Center Room 309) (Please make note this is a change from the normal meeting space at the museum)
Summer Vikes On Central Highlights
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The first Summer Vikes on Central featured Valley City State University Students and staff members marching north on Central Avenue from the VCSU footbridge on Thursday, September 8th. Hundreds and hundreds of community members joined the Vikings and danced to the group “Slamabama.” Students...
B.C. Museum Matching Fund Challenge Reaches $10K Goal
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The community has been very generous in their contributions towards the $10,000 Matching Fun Challenge by the “Anonymous Couple” for the Barnes County Museum. Curator Wes Anderson said thanks to a contribution of $5,000 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Valley City...
Area Music Teacher Rekindles Valley City Community Band
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Bridges Arts Council) – Getting the Valley City community band back together. There’s music in the air in Valley City as local music teacher Rochelle Jimenez finalizes her plans to restart the Valley City Community Band. The ensemble, which has been inactive for several years, will start rehearsing Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 PM in the state-of-the-art Band Rehearsal Hall at Valley City State University.
Dickey County Takes Honors at 4-H Shotgun Event
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – Morton, Dickey, Hettinger and Ramsey counties took home the top honors in the 2022 North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match held recently in Bismarck. The match was held at Capital City Sporting Clays near Menoken, North Dakota. The competition brought 46 shooters from across...
Valley City Barnes County Public Library Logo
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For 119 years the Valley City Barnes County Public Library has been the building on Central Avenue and 4th Street. An example of Neoclassical Architecture, featuring solid oak doors, stalwart columns, picturesque dome, and decorative filigree. It’s been called the public library, the building with the lion statues in front, and the Valley City Carnegie Library. Five generations of kids have come to the library and made it a refuge and reading haven. Adults have climbed the steps, walked through the doors searching for books, information, and technology.
World Suicide Prevention Day Saturday, September 10
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – World Suicide Prevention Day is coming up this Saturday, September 10. The International Association of Suicide Prevention encourages all of us to take time to reach out. City County Health District Administrator Theresa Will said don’t be afraid to ask someone if they are...
City Commission Approves New Positions For Klein & Johnson
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewDakota.com) – Avis Richter will be retiring from her city position as Finance Director next summer. The Valley City Commission unanimously approved of appointing Brenda Klein to become the next Finance Director after Richter retires on August 12th of 2023. The city commission also approved of...
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
Charlotte Taylor
Charlotte M Taylor (75) of Edgeley North Dakota passed away on September 3rd, 2022. She was born in Alexandria Virginia on October 1st, 1946, to Charles and Anna Harris. She spent the majority of her life in the Northern Virginia area. In her early years, Charlotte worked for IBM and Willard Press in Manassas, Virginia and spent the last 20 years working for Fargo Assembly. Charlotte loved to read, garden and crossword puzzles. Charlotte also enjoyed spending time with her family. She is reunited with the love of her life Charley R. Taylor to whom she was married for 55 years.
Hi-Liners Rout Devils Lake
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The (RV) Valley City Hi-Liners continued their winning ways as they took down the Devils Lake Firebirds by a score of 53-7. The game started off strong for the Firebirds after being the first team all season to prevent the Hi-Liners from scoring on the opening drive they were able to follow it up by being the first team to have a lead over them as well. Beau Brodina found Wylee Delorme for a 62 yard pass that brought them to the Hi-Liner 1 yard line where Brodina would finish the drive with the touchdown run. That would be the only points scored by the Firebirds all night.
School Superintendent Josh Johnson Issues New Statement
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if you have any...
Carrington Wins 3-0 Over Edgeley/KM in D5 Volleyball
EDGELEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals picked up an important district victory Thursday night as they defeat the Rebels of Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-22). The Cardinals are now 1-0 in District 5 and 2-1 overall, EKM drops to 0-1 in D5 and 1-3 overall. The Cardinals were down 7-1...
Former VCPS substitute teacher charged with solicitation of a minor
Davy Zinke, 64, appeared before the honorable Jay Schmitz at Barnes County District Court Tuesday morning for his initial appearance, facing two felony charges of luring minors by computers or other electronic means and attempted solicitation of a minor. Because he faces felony charges, Zinke was not expected to make...
