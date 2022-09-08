ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral

Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all

That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
epicstream.com

Olivia Wilde To Keep Harry Styles Romance Details Private? Director Claims Her Kids Were 'Most Hurt' By Jason Sudeikis' 'Vicious' Attacks

Olivia Wilde finally broke her silence about her romance with Harry Styles and called out her ex-lover, Jason Sudeikis, over his “vicious” attacks. Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Custody Docs From Jason Sudeikis. Taking to Variety, the Butter star talked about getting custody papers from Sudeikis while speaking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Chris Pine
Elite Daily

Um, Harry Styles Just Addressed That Chris Pine Spit Rumor

The Don’t Worry Darling drama has taken over the internet. The latest rumor is that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine while arriving for a screening of the film in Venice, Italy. Styles joked about the incident at his latest concert, and it’s inspired a series of hilarious memes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rumor#Us Weekly
People

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's Relationship Timeline

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were set up on a blind date in 1996 After nearly 25 years of marriage, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's relationship is stronger than ever. The iconic singer, actress and director and her actor husband first met at a blind date dinner party in 1996, when Streisand was 54 and Brolin was 56. The pair, who each have children from previous marriages, wed two years later in a highly anticipated backyard wedding at Streisand's home in Malibu, officially blending their families. "I can't tell...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Thunderbolts Assemble! Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell Join Marvel Team-Up Movie

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell have been added to the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts team-up movie, continuing the character arcs for Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes and John Russell that were last visited in assorted Disney+ series. Stan and Russell last played their characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Pugh reprised her Black Widow role during the back half of Hawkeye. Stranger Things‘ David Harbour is also a part of the Thunderbolts cast, it was announced on Saturday at D23,  presumably reprising his own Black Widow role as Alexei aka Red Guardian. It was during The Falcon and the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23 Debuts ‘The Marvels’ Trailer: Brie Larson Saves the World with Iman Vellani

Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel, but this time, she has a whole cohort of fellow female superheroes. Following the 2019 film “Captain Marvel,” sequel “The Marvels” is a continuation of Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” starring Iman Vellani as the titular teen Marvel hero. “The Marvels” marks the first time Carole Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Vellani) have teamed up since their crossover moment in the “Ms. Marvel” finale with Larson’s post-credits cameo. The first trailer for the continuation is, appropriately, tuned to the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic Planetary.” We see Teynoah Parris’ Monica up...
MOVIES
International Business Times

Ana De Armas In Tears After Receiving Standing Ovation For 'Blonde' [Watch]

Ana de Armas, who portrayed legendary actress Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," broke down in tears after receiving a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. In a video shared Thursday on Twitter, the actress can be seen wearing a pink outfit and standing next to her co-star Adrien Brody, who portrayed Arthur Miller in the movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy