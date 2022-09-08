Read full article on original website
Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Harry Styles is getting candid about his life in the September issue of Rolling Stone, as he graces the first-ever global cover. In the interview, Harry sounds-off about his fans’ reaction to girlfriend Olivia Wilde, his career, his sexuality and more. Discussing the online haters criticizing his relationship with...
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
Olivia Wilde finally broke her silence about her romance with Harry Styles and called out her ex-lover, Jason Sudeikis, over his “vicious” attacks. Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Custody Docs From Jason Sudeikis. Taking to Variety, the Butter star talked about getting custody papers from Sudeikis while speaking...
The first guest on Jennifer Hudson's new talk show will be a blast from the past: her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Hudson came in seventh place in the third season of the show, which was won by Fantasia Barrino -- but Hudson went on to become an EGOT winner.
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
The Don’t Worry Darling drama has taken over the internet. The latest rumor is that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine while arriving for a screening of the film in Venice, Italy. Styles joked about the incident at his latest concert, and it’s inspired a series of hilarious memes.
"Julie [Benko] is going to crush it today as Fanny — as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theater."
Not one to show that he’s embarrassed that easily, Live With Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest and guest co-host Ali Wentworth had a shocking conversation while on stage before quickly cutting to a commercial break. Newsweek reports that on Wednesday (August 24th), Wentworth made Ryan Seacrest blush when...
Olivia Wilde has spoken out about rumours over her relationship with Harry Styles. The Don't Worry Darling director was engaged to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, with the pair sharing children Daisy and Otis. However, the couple split in November 2020. Two months later she was pictured holding hands with...
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
Wilde now says she DID FIRE Shia and dismisses rumors Pugh had to step in to direct the film because she was too distracted by Harry Styles. "Don't Worry, Darling" ... because director Olivia Wilde is attempting to put the drama surrounding the film -- which has created a frenzy online -- to rest once and for all.
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were set up on a blind date in 1996 After nearly 25 years of marriage, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's relationship is stronger than ever. The iconic singer, actress and director and her actor husband first met at a blind date dinner party in 1996, when Streisand was 54 and Brolin was 56. The pair, who each have children from previous marriages, wed two years later in a highly anticipated backyard wedding at Streisand's home in Malibu, officially blending their families. "I can't tell...
Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell have been added to the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts team-up movie, continuing the character arcs for Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes and John Russell that were last visited in assorted Disney+ series. Stan and Russell last played their characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Pugh reprised her Black Widow role during the back half of Hawkeye. Stranger Things‘ David Harbour is also a part of the Thunderbolts cast, it was announced on Saturday at D23, presumably reprising his own Black Widow role as Alexei aka Red Guardian. It was during The Falcon and the...
Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel, but this time, she has a whole cohort of fellow female superheroes. Following the 2019 film “Captain Marvel,” sequel “The Marvels” is a continuation of Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” starring Iman Vellani as the titular teen Marvel hero. “The Marvels” marks the first time Carole Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Vellani) have teamed up since their crossover moment in the “Ms. Marvel” finale with Larson’s post-credits cameo. The first trailer for the continuation is, appropriately, tuned to the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic Planetary.” We see Teynoah Parris’ Monica up...
Marciano Cantero, frontman of the beloved Argentine band Los Enanitos Verdes, passed away Thursday night. The news was confirmed in a tribute post on the band's official Instagram page. Cantero's final days were riddled with health issues arising from a kidney infection. He was recuperating in intensive care at the...
Ana de Armas, who portrayed legendary actress Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," broke down in tears after receiving a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. In a video shared Thursday on Twitter, the actress can be seen wearing a pink outfit and standing next to her co-star Adrien Brody, who portrayed Arthur Miller in the movie.
