Read full article on original website
Related
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing
Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
homesenator.com
Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market
Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
Texas-based airline promising more Fall jobs and flights for SWFL Airport
On Thursday, armed with a Southwest Florida jobs promise, a small Texas-based airline said Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will be their newest hub.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
The housing market continues heating up in SWFL
A scorching housing market has put Cape Coral and other southwest Florida cities at the top of the list put together by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. One realtor said she sold a home to someone who still works in New York. The home has views of Cape’s canal waterways, which may be more appealing than the grinding work in the city that never sleeps.
fox35orlando.com
Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Avelo Airlines offers more flights from RSW
Avelo Airlines announced today it will offer flights from Southwest Florida International Airport in November.
RELATED PEOPLE
globalconstructionreview.com
When the levee breaks: How they made Florida’s great lake safe, for now
This year, ground engineering specialist Treviicos expects to finish a decade-long project to shore up the Herbert Hoover Dike enclosing Lake Okeechobee in southern Florida. To make surrounding communities safe from further catastrophic floods, Treviicos inserted 25 miles of cutoff wall inside the 143-mile earthen dam. GCR caught up with them to find out more.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers considers increasing downtown parking rate
After years of staying set at 50 cents per hour, the parking rate in downtown Fort Myers may be set to increase, as the city looks to pay for infrastructure upgrades. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says the extra funds would be used for building and repairs around the city, to keep up with its growing population. Anderson says parking prices have already been low for years. Other city officials point to Fort Myers’ current parking rates being very low in comparison to other Florida cities, where an hour of parking could cost $2 or more.
floridaweekly.com
County’s new simulator to train area firefighters to battle airport fires
Towering orange flames 100 feet tall. A billowing plume of thick black smoke. An aircraft engulfed in a blaze. And it’s happening along Interstate 75 toward southern Punta Gorda, not far from the highway. Don’t panic and don’t dial 911. It’s not a real emergency. In fact, this scene...
wuft.org
Flash flood risk is increasing as tropical moisture surges into Florida
A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and northern Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida homeowners will see new surcharge on insurance bills
Florida homeowners will see a new surcharge on their insurance premiums to cover companies who've gone into receivership.
After working for 12 years on a plan to protect Florida panthers, developers backed out
Documents show they were too cheap to do what's required to save our official state animal.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Amazon facility no longer coming to Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers says the company is no longer taking over the property that was supposed to be turned into an Amazon facility.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ are often bad boaters
“They’ll learn, that’s fine,” DeSantis added.
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
Comments / 0