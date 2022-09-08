Read full article on original website
Sean Hill
2d ago
😅🤣😅 The propaganda gets good the closer we get to Mid Terms. I worked for Palm Beach County Board of Elections and I PROMISE you it's not even close in either of these races. DeSantis and Rubio are crushing these two clowns and that's the HONEST TRUTH.
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
fox35orlando.com
Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
Crist closes in on DeSantis for control of Florida.
Crist and DeSantis(via floridapolitics.com) The race for the Florida governorship is off and running. Charlie Crist, one-time former governor, and current U.S. House Representative is taking on controversial and extreme current governor, Ron DeSantis.
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
alachuachronicle.com
DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
NBC News
DeSantis, Rubio lead Democratic opponents in new Florida poll
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads his challenger, former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, by three percentage points, 50% to 47%, a new statewide AARP poll found. The only four demographic groups among which Crist led DeSantis were all likely voters aged 18-49, women over 18, Black voters over age 50 and voters with a college degree.
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
Florida Election Supervisor comments on Gov Desantis election arrests
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports on the Governor’s own words and reaction from the head of FL’s Election Supervisors Association.
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Gloomy outlook on national direction tempered by voters’ sunnier view of Florida
The U.S. as a whole is much worse off than Florida, say likely voters in the Sunshine State. Three-quarters of Florida voters have a downright dismal view of how America is doing today, but they’re far more optimistic about the Sunshine State, according to a new report detailing the statewide mood pre-election.
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
floridapolitics.com
Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws
The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
fox13news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association backs DeSantis' decision to suspend Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren
TAMPA, Fla. - When Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, he did so with the vocal support of sheriffs from Polk, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties. "State Attorney Warren has acted as an adjudicator of law, as some kind of supreme authority," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said during...
Ron DeSantis Is Looking Like Republicans' Best 2024 Option | Opinion
During the pandemic, DeSantis didn't whine on social media that Trump and Fauci mandated he shut down his state: He just made decisions that kept Florida free.
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ are often bad boaters
“They’ll learn, that’s fine,” DeSantis added.
Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory
Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
News4Jax.com
During stop in Jacksonville, Crist discusses plan to take on property insurance crisis in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, held a news conference Wednesday in Jacksonville, saying he has tackled property insurance in Florida before and he would do it again as governor. He said he plans to take on the property insurance crisis impacting thousands of...
