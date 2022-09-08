ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington abuzz over new 7-12 building

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
LEXINGTON — Bray Beasley couldn't wait for the first day of the new school year.

"I was so excited that I set my alarm clock at the wrong time," the Lexington eighth grader explained.

He set his alarm at 6:40 a.m. instead of his usual 6. The three-sport athlete normally works out at the latter time.

Beasley and the rest of the student body in grades 7-12 had reason to be excited. Lexington Local Schools opened its new building, sitting just south of the recently demolished high school, on Tuesday.

There was an energy in the air as the students took in the sights at the new school, which includes, among other features, a courtyard and wide hallways.

District voters approved an 8.6-mill bond issue for $55.95 million in 2018, with plans to replace the five buildings with two new ones. A Pre-K-6 building will be the next project in the coming years.

Lexington participated in the Expedited Local Partnership Program to get going on the combined junior/senior high school.

"It's obvious to the kids that the community made a major commitment to them, and they feel loved," Superintendent Jeremy Secrist said. "That's what's cool."

While Secrist said the opening day was typical in some respects, it was also "one of the most exciting first days I've ever been a part of."

Construction workers will continue to be on site to finish some parts of the project. Secrist said starting the school year late was never an option.

"Through the fall, they'll be fixing up the front parking lot," he said, adding they are also putting the finishing touches on the performing arts center.

New school building boasts 'natural light'

One of the superintendent's favorite aspects of the new building is the "incredible amount of natural light."

Nowhere is that more evident than the cafeteria, which sits beside a courtyard.

Students enjoyed lunch in the new facility, which features a modern look and even a few booths.

Taylor Gerhardt, the junior high principal, noted some students said the cafeteria had the feel of a college campus or even a restaurant.

Hannah Griffin, a sophomore, sat with her friends away from the crowd during the lunch period.

"I like the different modern types of decorations," she said of the new school. "It's really pretty."

Griffin said coming to a new building made the day more exciting, but she also admitted she was a "little nervous."

Fellow sophomore Trey Nickoli complimented the cafeteria, as well as the gym. He also liked the higher desks in the classrooms.

"It has air conditioning, so that's kind of nice," Nickoli said.

The idea of air conditioning made Gerhardt flash back to the first day of last school year and a meeting in the gym. Parts of the old building date to the late 1800s.

"It was 90 degrees," the junior high principal said. "Everybody was covered in sweat. This regulated temperature is just wonderful."

Beasley agreed. He had first-period gym last year.

"In every single class (afterward), I was just sitting there sweating," the eighth grader said.

As a seventh grader, Genna Tommelleo never attended school at the old junior high, but she spent a lot of time there with her father, a custodian.

"I knew what the old junior high was going to be," she said. "This is much nicer than the old one. The classrooms are such an upgrade."

Grade 7-12 facility will offer academic advantages

All three administrators who talked to the News Journal for this story highlighted the academic advantages of the new school.

"What I am most excited about is the opportunities for the kids," Gerhardt said.

He said the four core subjects, English, science, math and history, have common areas.

"And I've never seen better art facilities in a junior high/high school, ever," Gerhardt added.

Secrist said he feels education "spilling out all over the place."

High school Principal Jamie Masi said the new building has a "wow" factor.

"We told our kids we're really blessed to be in a place like this," Masi said. "You feel so much responsibility to make sure you're getting it right. Now our kids just need to take advantage of what comes with it."

Even though it's a new building, Masi said it still feels like Lexington High School to him.

"Our staff deserves this. Our kids deserve this," the high school principal said.

He credited Secrist and Assistant Superintendent Kevin Young with getting everything ready to go.

Secrist said he felt a "great sense of accomplishment."

"There's a sense of relief because it's been such hard work the last two years to make sure things were done the right way," he said.

The result of doing things the right way?

"I've seen a lot of smiling faces today, staff and students," Secrist said.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

