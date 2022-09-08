Where are all the workers? Waiting to get into America

Employers across the U.S. are facing a workforce shortage in virtually every industry. Why? One reason is fewer new immigrants, the nation’s historic strength. U.S. immigration policies essentially closed the doors to immigrants and refugees in 2020 by reducing the number of admissions to record low levels.

A quick look at the historical numbers of U.S. Refugee Admissions and Refugee Resettlements reveals a sharp drop each year from 2017, 2018, 2019 until the historically low levels of 2020.

While the number of permitted admissions to the United States has risen for 2021 and 2022, it will take some time for the country to rebound from the consequences of the drastic reduction of immigrants welcomed into the United States. Although the annual ceilings have been raised for admissions by the Biden Administration, the immigration systems that process new arrivals will need to recover from mass layoffs that occurred at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which administers the country's naturalization and immigration system.

In Ohio, 5% of residents were born in another country and another 5% of residents were born in the United States with at least one parent who was born in another country. According to a review of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey by the American Immigration Council, immigrants represent 6% of Ohio workforce.

Even though this data comes from 2018, given normal workforce attrition each year due to retirement and other reasons for leaving the workforce (e.g. focusing on raising children or caring for elderly parents), the absence of the infusion of new immigrant arrivals turns into a workforce shortage in these key areas of the economy.

As a result of the lower supply of human power, employers have been competing for workers. For a non-profit and community serving organization like Asian Services in Action (ASIA), that can mean losing bilingual team members because for-profit companies might offer higher pay rates to recruit the employee. The higher cost to do business will also be passed on to the consumer in the form of higher costs for goods and services — a reality that we are currently experiencing as a country.

I am especially grateful for all the hard-working workers, including immigrants and refugees, who make it possible for me to be able to buy food from a grocery store or a restaurant and receive health care. As I think about all the things in my daily life that would be missing without this important workforce, I also ask that this country’s leaders remove some of the procedural obstacles to welcoming new Americans so that next year on Labor Day, we will not be wondering where all the workers are. We will be celebrating all the workers (new and longstanding) who make this country great.

Elaine Tso is the CEO of﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​ASIA – Asian Services in Action (asiaohio.org) the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander-focused health and social services 501(c)(3) organization in the state of Ohio. ASIA serves, supports, and advocates for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) and immigrants and refugees so they may prosper and flourish here.