ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns

Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent

Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks And Naomi Spotted Hanging With WWE Stars

Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended by WWE following a real-life walk out almost four months ago, have been spotted hanging out with other WWE stars. On Instagram, WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil posted a series of images of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a Major League Baseball game in New York. The posts, which were uploaded to O'Neil's Instagram story, showed the quartet attending the New York Yankees victory against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The images saw O'Neill posing for a photo with Bayley, Banks, Naomi, and two other unnamed individuals, while the remaining images were of O'Neil taking selfies with Banks and Naomi individually, as well as a picture of Banks holding a baseball while sitting in her seat.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Luke Gallows
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Cedric Alexander
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Dolph Ziggler
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman

Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
WWE
411mania.com

Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday’s show. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Belair will have an open challenge for her championship on next week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Monday from...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Corey Graves Confirms He Found Out About Recent Big WWE Moment On The Air

On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence. "We, the commentary team,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Royal Rumble#Tag Team#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#The Bullet Club#Impact Wrestling
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – September 9, 2022

Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run

Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Rematch Announced for Next Week’s SmackDown

Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in a Fatal 4 Way. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot against The Usos, which will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Open Challenge Title Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

An open challenge for the RAW Women’s Title will take place during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge during the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be her first title defence since reclaiming the title from an injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On Lacey Evans' Return To WWE TV

There have been a lot of questions recently surrounding the WWE status of Lacey Evans, but speculation on a timetable for her return can now be put to rest. WWE has announced that Evans will be featured on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where she will compete in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the next challenger for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The other wrestlers set for the match are Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. – Promos with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

No. 1 Contender's Match For Tag Titles Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Since winning their feud against the Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso have recently focused on tribal chief Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses. However, that is set to change, as a No. 1 contenders fatal 4-way match for the tag titles will take place on "WWE SmackDown" next week. The match, announced on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," will feature New Day, Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits competing to see who the next challenger for The Usos will be.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Max Dupri Teases Return to LA Knight, Liv Morgan Talks Rousey, Weekend Schedule

– Max Durpi seemed to tease a return to his NXT persona, LA Knight, in a post-Smackdown online exclusive video. In the video, when the Maximum Male Models are moping in the locker room after their loss on Smackdown, Max Dupri informs them that they must “go through the day to get to the night… yeah.” This seems to indicate that he will be returning to his LA Knight character. This also ties into the teased issues between Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri, who has been subject to flirting from Angel and Humberto.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Spoiler For Main Event Of Tonight's WWE SmackDown

The September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Advertised for the show is a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contender for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Competing in the match will be Ronda Rousey, the returning Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
SEATTLE, WA
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown

It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
SEATTLE, WA
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stars Face Women's Tag Team Champions On SmackDown

Toxic Attraction has been a force to be reckoned with on the "NXT 2.0" brand, and it seems as if a move to the main roster may be in the future for at least two of the group's members. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their return to "SmackDown" this...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy