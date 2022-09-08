Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Naomi Spotted Hanging With WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended by WWE following a real-life walk out almost four months ago, have been spotted hanging out with other WWE stars. On Instagram, WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil posted a series of images of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a Major League Baseball game in New York. The posts, which were uploaded to O'Neil's Instagram story, showed the quartet attending the New York Yankees victory against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The images saw O'Neill posing for a photo with Bayley, Banks, Naomi, and two other unnamed individuals, while the remaining images were of O'Neil taking selfies with Banks and Naomi individually, as well as a picture of Banks holding a baseball while sitting in her seat.
Yardbarker
Reason why Roman Reigns defeated Drew Mcintyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
Many fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992. The show has been widely praised but it did end on a...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
411mania.com
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday’s show. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Belair will have an open challenge for her championship on next week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Monday from...
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Confirms He Found Out About Recent Big WWE Moment On The Air
On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence. "We, the commentary team,...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 9, 2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Braun Strowman carve paths of destruction
WWE SmackDown superstars beware because two apex predators are landing on the blue band. Former WWE champion Ronda Rousey is set to wrestle her first televised match since SummerSlam on July 30 while Braun Strowman looks to expand upon the demolition he started on WWE Raw. Rousey was suspended and...
PWMania
WWE RAW Rematch Announced for Next Week’s SmackDown
Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in a Fatal 4 Way. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot against The Usos, which will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.
PWMania
Open Challenge Title Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
An open challenge for the RAW Women’s Title will take place during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge during the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be her first title defence since reclaiming the title from an injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Lacey Evans' Return To WWE TV
There have been a lot of questions recently surrounding the WWE status of Lacey Evans, but speculation on a timetable for her return can now be put to rest. WWE has announced that Evans will be featured on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where she will compete in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the next challenger for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The other wrestlers set for the match are Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. – Promos with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez...
wrestlinginc.com
No. 1 Contender's Match For Tag Titles Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
Since winning their feud against the Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso have recently focused on tribal chief Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses. However, that is set to change, as a No. 1 contenders fatal 4-way match for the tag titles will take place on "WWE SmackDown" next week. The match, announced on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," will feature New Day, Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits competing to see who the next challenger for The Usos will be.
411mania.com
WWE News: Max Dupri Teases Return to LA Knight, Liv Morgan Talks Rousey, Weekend Schedule
– Max Durpi seemed to tease a return to his NXT persona, LA Knight, in a post-Smackdown online exclusive video. In the video, when the Maximum Male Models are moping in the locker room after their loss on Smackdown, Max Dupri informs them that they must “go through the day to get to the night… yeah.” This seems to indicate that he will be returning to his LA Knight character. This also ties into the teased issues between Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri, who has been subject to flirting from Angel and Humberto.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Spoiler For Main Event Of Tonight's WWE SmackDown
The September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Advertised for the show is a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contender for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Competing in the match will be Ronda Rousey, the returning Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown
It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Stars Face Women's Tag Team Champions On SmackDown
Toxic Attraction has been a force to be reckoned with on the "NXT 2.0" brand, and it seems as if a move to the main roster may be in the future for at least two of the group's members. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their return to "SmackDown" this...
