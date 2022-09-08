Read full article on original website
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop
Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
News 12
State troopers: Driver left scene of Waterbury crash
A man from Terryville is facing a DUI charge after police say he left the scene of an accident in Waterbury. Police say it happened Thursday after 10 p.m. on Route 8 north, just south of Exit 36. A car involved allegedly left. Police say they eventually found that car...
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
News 12
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
Teen Duo Nabbed In Mount Pleasant With Gun Following Chase, Police Say
Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester. The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant. According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state...
Beacon man allegedly assaults Trooper after DWI arrest
A Beacon man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a State Trooper in the head with his cell phone, after being accused of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Bronx man indicted for 1996 murder of pregnant woman
A Bronx man has been indicted in connection to the 1996 murder of a 36-year-old pregnant woman, authorities announced Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
Man, woman fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in 5th-floor Bronx hallway
Police officers responding to a 911 call found the pair unresponsive just after midnight in a building on Williamsbridge Road at NYCHA’s Pelham Parkway houses in Allerton.
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
News 12
Father and son charged in deadly Spring Valley fire want homicide indictments thrown out
The father and son charged in the death of two people during a fire in a Spring Valley adult home want their homicide indictments thrown out. Rockland County Judge Kevin Russo said Wednesday in court that he needs another few weeks to consider the defense's motion to dismiss those charges.
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
Shelton police officer dies unexpectedly
A 15-year veteran of the Shelton Police Department has died unexpectedly.
News 12
Bridgeport man accused of causing fatal crash appears in court on larceny charges
A Bridgeport man accused of causing a fatal car crash is facing larceny charges for the incident that police say led to it. The family of 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy went to court Thursday seeking justice in his death three weeks ago. Fonseca-Kennedy suffered fatal injuries when his pickup truck on...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
Man, 41, fatally stabbed in neck during dispute in front of Bronx building
Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man during a dispute in front of his Bronx apartment building on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
