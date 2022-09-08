Read full article on original website
RVTV Stop in Indianola Today
RVTV makes their stop in Indianola today, part of the annual tradition around central Iowa for the Cy-Hawk football game. The RVTV crew will be escorted onto the downtown Indianola square by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band at 11:30am, and the event will begin at 3pm. Food trucks, games, a free concert, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will all be on the square playing the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For a full schedule of events, click below.
Indianola Football Defeats Pella After Wild First Half
The #9 in 4A Indianola football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 33-19 win over Pella as heard live on 94.3 KNIA and 92.1 KRLS, after a wild back and forth first half settled into a low-scoring second half. The Indians got things going first, finding the...
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
Grandview Christian Stops Twin Cedars
The Twin Cedars Football squad again struggled to stop its opponent in a 69-12 loss to Grandview Christian on Friday. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports penalties stopped drives all night and his team was derailed several times on holding or offsides infractions. Parker added that the offense did perform better than in recent weeks and Kasey Clark and Nate Curry got the touchdowns for the Sabers. Twin Cedars is now 0-4 and will host Moravia on Friday.
Pella Football Seeking Bounce Back Against Another Ranked Foe
After having several metrics determine they played against Class 4A’s toughest schedule last fall, those measurements are saying the same for a beleaguered Pella football team that heads to #9 Indianola this evening. The Dutch (0-2) had one of their best offensive performances of the season in 2021 against...
Knoxville Can’t Stop Carlisle’s Ground Attack
Carlisle rolled up 371 yards of total offense, all on the ground and dominated Knoxville on Friday night 49–0 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The game started badly for Knoxville and it got worse as the night wore on. For the second straight week, and early big play by Knoxville was erased by a penalty when Ruger Kendall scampered 60 yards for what looked like to set up Knoxville 1st and goal from inside the Carlisle five but a holding penalty nullified the play and four playezs later Carlisle was in the end zone to start the scoring. The Panthers were held to -21 yards on the ground while Noah Keefer passed for 7/14 for 58 yards. Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while the score was well in favor of Carlisle, his guys still hung in there and kept the right mind set.
Indianola HyVee Opens Wahlburgers Tuesday
The Indianola HyVee is opening their new restaurant Wahlburgers on Tuesday, inviting the public to view the new space and try the new menu. The former HyVee Market Grille Express was converted and transitioned to become a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at HyVee, open seven days a week from 11am to 8pm. The traditional Market Grille breakfast will still be served each morning until 11:00am.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra
Memorial Services for Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra, 79, of Pella, formerly of Knoxville, will be held on Monday, September 12th at 10:00am at the Liberty Evangelical Free Church in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pella Community Bible Study or Liberty Evangelical Free Church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Simpson Football Travels to Waldorf
The Simpson Football Team is starting their season today after a rare week 1 bye, going on the road in a non-conference matchup with Waldorf. Waldorf is already 2-0 on the young season, and while Simpson is trying to put their 1-9 season from 2021 behind them, they will have a tough time against a team that has had several games to work out things on the field. Head coach Matt Jeter tells KNIA Sports that will be no excuse, and he is excited to see the Storm in action after a year of hard work in the weight room.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-10-2022
The Central College volleyball team were solid in a pair of wins Friday night in Minnesota, sweeping Martin Luther College (Minn.) 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 and downing Hamline University (Minn.) 27-29, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14. In the opener against the Knights, Gracie Pierson had 12 kills on 21 attempts. She also had...
Cancer Relay Event Set for Next Week
The Knoxville Cancer Relay team is eager to launch its Sept. 15-16 event to raise money to fight cancer. The ninth annual event begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ken Locke Stadium and culminates 24 hours later as the team delivers the ball for Knoxville High’s home football game vs. Fairfield.
Holes ln One at Pine Knolls
There has been a run on top notch shots at the Pine Knolls Golf Club in Knoxville this summer. According to Maureen Nichols, Clubhouse Manager, there have been five holes-in-one at the course since June 18th. Barry Sullivan had an ace September 6th on hole No. 5. Randy Dunkin collected...
Norwalk falls to LC Titans 49-27
A slow start and an outstanding opponent were too much to overcome Friday night as the Norwalk football team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Lewis Central, 49-27. The game was streamed live on KNIA3 via kniakrls.com. The Class 4A 2nd-ranked Titans improved to 3-0,...
Central Hosts Eau Claire in Football Tilt
The Central College football team closes out the non-conference portion of the 2022 schedule with a second straight home game today, hosting the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The 13th-ranked Dutch opened the season with a convincing 44-13 win over St. Olaf (MN), while Eau Claire rallied for 30-27 victory over...
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
Deidre DeJear Visits Knoxville
Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear was in Knoxville yesterday. She met with a variety of business leaders, and hosted both private and public events. One stop was at the Knoxville High School, where she met with Knoxville School’s Child Nutrition Director Jason Swanson. Swanson shared some of the challenges facing the district’s student meals program and schools in general. Special guests in Knoxville and Pella the previous day included Democratic Senate Candidates Tyler Stewart (District 19) and Lisa Fleishman (District 11) and Joe Kerner, candidate for Iowa House District 21.
Fourth-ranked Norwalk hosts No. 2 Titans tonight
“Next Friday is the reason why we sign up and play football.”. Those were the words of Norwalk football coach Paul Patterson following the Warriors’ 45-0 Week 2 win over Des Moines Lincoln. Well, next Friday is now this Friday, and Class 4A fourth-ranked Norwalk is set to host...
Pella Individual XC Athletes Ranked; Next Race at Loaded Ballard Invitational
The Iowa Track Coaches Association has its latest individual rankings, and six Pella runners are still listed among Iowa’s best. In Class 3A for the #3 Boys, the following individuals are ranked:. #4 Chase Lauman. #5 Canaan Dunham. #9 Nathan Vander Waal. For the #5 Girls:. #13 Raegan Snieder.
Melcher-Dallas Survives Seymour Comeback Bid
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad survived eight fumbles and a comeback from Seymour to hold on for a 44-30 win over the Warriors on Friday. The Saints jumped out quickly, scoring on the first play of the game and holding a 32-10 lead at the half, but Seymour would go on a 28-6 run to get the score down to 38-30 in the 4th quarter, but Melcher-Dallas found the right combination to clinch the win. Coach Pat Ferguson told KNIA Sports he was not happy with the eight fumbles, but a win is a win. Logan Godfrey ran for 270 yards. The Saints are 1-2 and go on the road to Montezuma on Friday.
