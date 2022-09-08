Carlisle rolled up 371 yards of total offense, all on the ground and dominated Knoxville on Friday night 49–0 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The game started badly for Knoxville and it got worse as the night wore on. For the second straight week, and early big play by Knoxville was erased by a penalty when Ruger Kendall scampered 60 yards for what looked like to set up Knoxville 1st and goal from inside the Carlisle five but a holding penalty nullified the play and four playezs later Carlisle was in the end zone to start the scoring. The Panthers were held to -21 yards on the ground while Noah Keefer passed for 7/14 for 58 yards. Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while the score was well in favor of Carlisle, his guys still hung in there and kept the right mind set.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO