Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
Dry this evening, rain likely tonight
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake Friday morning at Boys Town. Sept. 11 remembrance Sunday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nearly one month into the new school year and one OPS family is finally...
Husker Game Day Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s game day in Lincoln! Unfortunately, it’s not the best looking forecast for football. If you are heading out to Lincoln for the Husker game, plan on a cooler and damp day. On and off showers will stick around through the early afternoon. That means showers for any tailgaters outside the stadium. While the rain will be lighter in the afternoon, things likely don’t totally dry out until late in the afternoon.
Omaha house fire causes $50,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was put out quickly by Omaha firefighters Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 157th and Drexel Circle at 6:31 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building and declared...
"Big Dig" this Sunday
Plans for new development at 48th & Dodge
Development dispute in Omaha neighborhood
Warm ahead of a Friday night front that brings fall temps and rain. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. Suicide Prevention Week. Updated: 21 hours ago. September marks Suicide...
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 9
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 9. 6. Omaha Police provide information carbon monoxide deaths. Three people were found dead in a Millard home. A car had been left running in the garage. 5. Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in...
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmest of the week with rain on the way this weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Typical 60s out the door this morning, much like we’ve had each and every morning this week. We’ll warm up into the lower 90s this afternoon, the warmest day of the week. That will happen with abundant sunshine. The good news is that dew...
Hands Across the Bridge connects Nebraska, Iowa for National Recovery Month
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September is National Recovery Month, a period of time to promote the benefits of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. In the Omaha-metro the month is celebrated by using a bridge to connect Nebraska and Iowa to promote the message that recovery is possible.
BREAKING: Serious crash in Ashland
A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro. An apartment complex for adults with developmental disabilities is in the works. Drought leaving farmers worried. Updated: 17 hours ago. For the first time...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Fall temps and rain ahead this weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs climb this week as a ridge of high pressure brings in the warmth. We’ll warm to the low 90s by Thursday coming with a gusty S wind! The ridge also pulls in smoke from fires burning to the W... this could lead to air quality impacts and hazy skies this week.
WOWT Helping those with mental health struggles in North Omaha
Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake Friday morning at Boys Town. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 7 hours ago. School is back in session in Uvalde,...
17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year
Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro
A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. The county is reporting three new deaths. For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought.
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake
BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to an incident Friday morning after a mower went into the water at Boys Town. A Boys Town Police spokesman said they responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. and found the mower upside-down in the lake. A trapped person was...
