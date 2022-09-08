OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s game day in Lincoln! Unfortunately, it’s not the best looking forecast for football. If you are heading out to Lincoln for the Husker game, plan on a cooler and damp day. On and off showers will stick around through the early afternoon. That means showers for any tailgaters outside the stadium. While the rain will be lighter in the afternoon, things likely don’t totally dry out until late in the afternoon.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO