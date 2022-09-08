ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Dry this evening, rain likely tonight

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake Friday morning at Boys Town. Sept. 11 remembrance Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast

People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nearly one month into the new school year and one OPS family is finally...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Husker Game Day Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s game day in Lincoln! Unfortunately, it’s not the best looking forecast for football. If you are heading out to Lincoln for the Husker game, plan on a cooler and damp day. On and off showers will stick around through the early afternoon. That means showers for any tailgaters outside the stadium. While the rain will be lighter in the afternoon, things likely don’t totally dry out until late in the afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $50,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was put out quickly by Omaha firefighters Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 157th and Drexel Circle at 6:31 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building and declared...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

"Big Dig" this Sunday

One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake Friday morning at Boys Town.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Plans for new development at 48th & Dodge

Plans for new development at 48th & Dodge
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Development dispute in Omaha neighborhood

Warm ahead of a Friday night front that brings fall temps and rain. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. Suicide Prevention Week. September marks Suicide Prevention Week.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 9

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 9. 6. Omaha Police provide information carbon monoxide deaths. Three people were found dead in a Millard home. A car had been left running in the garage. 5. Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in shooting.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Serious crash in Ashland

A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro. An apartment complex for adults with developmental disabilities is in the works. Drought leaving farmers worried. For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought.
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

WOWT Helping those with mental health struggles in North Omaha

Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake Friday morning at Boys Town. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. School is back in session in Uvalde.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha

17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year

Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro

A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. The county is reporting three new deaths. For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. School is back in session in Uvalde.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to an incident Friday morning after a mower went into the water at Boys Town. A Boys Town Police spokesman said they responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. and found the mower upside-down in the lake. A trapped person was...
BOYS TOWN, NE

