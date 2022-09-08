Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
User-Friendly Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC’s Path to Globalization
In April 2018, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global (transliterated as “mocha” in Chinese) was established. At the beginning of its establishment, the name “mocha” was voted by users in the Chinese community, which is more convenient to read and easier to remember. At that time,...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Rockets to $1,700 as Bulls Take Over Crypto Market
Ethereum gained pace above the $1,600 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might even clear the $1,700 resistance. Ethereum started a major increase and settled above the $1,600 level. The price is now trading above $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
NEAR Bulls Charge For 20% Profits As Crypto Trades In Green In Last 24 Hours
While the NEAR market has been experiencing bearish activity, bulls have recently stepped up their pace with a rally. NEAR’s price movement has turned positive after recent bear market activity. Coingecko data shows that NEAR experienced a series of price increases and decreases before the bulls charged back on September 8.
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Ethereum Staking Token Is Trading at a Discount—Here’s Why
Coinbase introduced its wrapped Ethereum staking token, or cbETH, late last month, and it’s been trading at a discount ever since. That discount today got as high as 8% compared to Ethereum—the crypto asset that it’s meant to represent. Why?. It helps to know that Lido Staked...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Aim Past $20,000 Level – How Hard Can They Charge Forward?
Bitcoin bulls have their hands full in the next days to carry out a strong advance to lift BTC out of the pit. Throughout today’s trading session, the market’s performance has been bullish. CoinGecko reports that bulls are driving prices higher for nearly 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The site has only flagged six coins as the biggest losers so far.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Watch: Will DOT Succumb To Sharp Sell-off In Next Few Days?
The native token of Polkadot has dropped significantly in the last few days. The fate of DOT rests in the hands of its traders and investors as the correction period in crypto markets drags on. Based on recent price actions, some are predicting that DOT coin prices will fall to...
NEWSBTC
5 Trending Crypto Projects Preparing for the Next Bull Run
Whether it is crypto, stocks, or commodities, buying tokens before their bull run gets you the most returns over time. It’s a no-brainer. Everyone knows that. But finding tokens before they begin their uptrend requires a lot of research. We will help you save some time. Here’s a list...
NEWSBTC
Polygon Shows Bearish Signs, Can $0.76 Support Hold Price Of Matic?
The price of Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to stay above the key support zone of $0.8 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000 with the price stalling on the next movement. This has affected the price of altcoins, including Polygon (MATIC), as prices dropped below $0.8 but reclaimed that region quickly. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions
Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?
The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Core Scientific Confirms selling 1,100 Bitcoin In August, What Was Its Impact?
While the current quarter in the crypto market has been bad for many companies as Bitcoin dropped, it has been successful for some. Core Scientific has proven that market lows can be beneficial if the right opportunity is identified. The U.S-based crypto mining company produced 1,334 BTC in August and...
NEWSBTC
8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns by End of 2022
Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022. A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,700 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a major recovery wave from $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH rallied nearly 10% and might aim a move towards the $1,700 resistance. Ethereum started a major increase after the bulls appeared near the $1,500 zone. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Orderbook Shows Resistance At $21,500, Will BTC Retrace?
The crypto market has returned to the green with Bitcoin price pushing north of $20,000 after a severe rejection from those levels in August. The market is heading into the weekend, and with two major events in the next few days, there could a spike in volatility. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Could Possibly Rally Provided These Levels Are Crossed
Bitcoin price has been defeated by the bears after it traded around the $20,000 mark for quite some time. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by 2.1% and in the past week Bitcoin price lost close to 5% of its value. At the current moment, the coin was...
NEWSBTC
Helium Coin Price Bloats 30% – Can HNT Expand Past $5?
Helium (HNT) has been flushed in green, standing out from all the reds in the crypto space. Helium intraday trading volume registers 378% plunge. Helium price has bounced back from its support key spotted at $3.4, prompting a new rally which can spike past the $5 level. Based on the...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
