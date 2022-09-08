Read full article on original website
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop
Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Fake DEA agents attack man, force him into his car and drive away, New York cops say
A pair of armed men who identified themselves as DEA agents beat a man, forced him into his own car and drove off in New York City, police say. Authorities are searching for the two fake DEA agents who were seen on surveillance footage during the Aug. 10 incident, NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote Sept. 9 on Twitter.
Greenwich Police Arrest Saks Burglar Suspects and Alleged Consigned Designs Robber
Greenwich Police have made an additional arrest for the robbery that occurred at Consigned Designs on Mason Street in June, and arrested two suspects for last week’s incident at Saks on Greenwich Ave in which a car was driven through the store’s front doors of Saks on Greenwich Avenue.
Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police
A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.
Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop
WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive Who Fled South Jersey Police, Tossed Gun, Authorities Say
A fugitive from South Jersey has been arrested by US Marshals in connection with his allegedly fleeing police last week, authorities said. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:36 a.m., an Evesham patrol officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked and occupied in the parking lot of the Richard Rice Elementary School, 50 Crown Royal Parkway.
Woman, 26, Charged with Interfering
Police early Friday arrested a 26-year-old Newark, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with interfering with an officer. On a Saturday night about one year ago—8:16 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021—officers were dispatched to a New Canaan home regarding a stolen 2020 McLaren GT sports car, according to a police report. It had been stolen from a garage at the home, the report said.
Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
Queens man charged for hiring hitman to kill witness he allegedly attacked with broken glass bottle
A Queens supreme court grand jury indicted a 44-year-old man on Friday for hiring an undercover officer posing as a hitman to kill a witness in his ongoing assault case, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
'Irate man' injures LI officer while resisting arrest
A belligerent man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a Nassau County police officer while resisting his arrest.
Police: Man arrested in connection to wallet stolen at Yorktown BJ's
Police say a suspected thief in Yorktown has been caught. Officials are not identifying him, but they say he was caught on surveillance video reaching into a woman's pocketbook at BJ's and stealing her wallet. Police say the woman didn't notice until she went to pay and couldn't find her...
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
New Haven felon gets 7 years for drug and gun possession while absconding from parole
NEW HAVEN — When authorities were looking for Willie Jackson in the spring of 2020 for absconding from parole, they found him with a loaded firearm and more than 30 grams of heroin. Judge Janet C. Hall on Thursday sentenced Jackson, 27, of New Haven, to seven years in...
3 NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Three Paterson police officers were sentenced on Thursday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect.
23-Year-Old Killed In Newark Crash
A 23-year-old victim was killed in a two-car crash early Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. Tahir Knox was removed from a Nissan Altima that lost control and struck a Chevy Tahoe on Bergen Street, after being struck by an eastbound BMW on Avon Avenue around 2 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Three Victims Had Been Stabbed When Police Shot Knife-Wielding Englewood Man, 22, NJ AG Says
Three people had been stabbed at an Englewood home over the Labor Day weekend, authorities said, when city police confronted a 22-year-old city man holding a knife. An officer fired a taser at Bernard Placide inside the home on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday.
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
Hamden police make arrest connected to homicide investigation
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New Haven man for charges stemming from an ongoing homicide investigation on Thursday. Hamden police said 30-year-old Brian Ward was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court. Ward was charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal attempt at assault in the 1st degree, […]
