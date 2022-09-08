ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop

Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Mount Pleasant, NY
Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop

WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
WESTPORT, CT
Woman, 26, Charged with Interfering

Police early Friday arrested a 26-year-old Newark, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with interfering with an officer. On a Saturday night about one year ago—8:16 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021—officers were dispatched to a New Canaan home regarding a stolen 2020 McLaren GT sports car, according to a police report. It had been stolen from a garage at the home, the report said.
NEWARK, NJ
Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
NEW MILFORD, CT
23-Year-Old Killed In Newark Crash

A 23-year-old victim was killed in a two-car crash early Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. Tahir Knox was removed from a Nissan Altima that lost control and struck a Chevy Tahoe on Bergen Street, after being struck by an eastbound BMW on Avon Avenue around 2 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Three Victims Had Been Stabbed When Police Shot Knife-Wielding Englewood Man, 22, NJ AG Says

Three people had been stabbed at an Englewood home over the Labor Day weekend, authorities said, when city police confronted a 22-year-old city man holding a knife. An officer fired a taser at Bernard Placide inside the home on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Hamden police make arrest connected to homicide investigation

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New Haven man for charges stemming from an ongoing homicide investigation on Thursday. Hamden police said 30-year-old Brian Ward was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court. Ward was charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal attempt at assault in the 1st degree, […]
HAMDEN, CT

