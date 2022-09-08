On September 8, Yonkers Police arrested 31 year old Kenneth Gustus, of the Bronx, for an attempted robbery at Papas Jewelers on Central Park Avenue on September 7. The YPD issued the following statement on Sept. 7, “preliminary investigation informs that an alleged group of smash and grab thieves targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers earlier today; that group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed two suspect vehicles in the area of Central Park Avenue and Mile Square Road and attempted to stop the same – the vehicles fled: one crashed on Staunton Street. Three suspects bailed on Staunton Street; Yonkers Police have one person of interest in custody. A search for the other two suspects is on-going. The second vehicle that fled was apprehended in another jurisdiction with additional arrests. Investigators from multiple agencies are collaborating to identify any outstanding perpetrators and bring appropriate charges. There are no threats to community safety at this time, however residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.”

