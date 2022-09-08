ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

News 12

Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Queens Man Gets 8 Years for New Rochelle Home Burglary

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Queens resident Kevin Rojo-Rojo, 23, was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary. The defendant’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence he received in June 2022 in Nassau County Court for five residential burglaries that took place between January and April 2021 in Nassau County.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Arrest Suspect in Smash & Grab Attempted Robbery

On September 8, Yonkers Police arrested 31 year old Kenneth Gustus, of the Bronx, for an attempted robbery at Papas Jewelers on Central Park Avenue on September 7. The YPD issued the following statement on Sept. 7, “preliminary investigation informs that an alleged group of smash and grab thieves targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers earlier today; that group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed two suspect vehicles in the area of Central Park Avenue and Mile Square Road and attempted to stop the same – the vehicles fled: one crashed on Staunton Street. Three suspects bailed on Staunton Street; Yonkers Police have one person of interest in custody. A search for the other two suspects is on-going. The second vehicle that fled was apprehended in another jurisdiction with additional arrests. Investigators from multiple agencies are collaborating to identify any outstanding perpetrators and bring appropriate charges. There are no threats to community safety at this time, however residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.”
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop

Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop

WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Controversial smoke shop in Yonkers shut down

A controversial smoke shop on Mclean Avenue in Yonkers has been shut down. An investigation was launched by the police, fire and building departments after they received complaints about the store at 998 McLean Ave. That investigation found the store did not have a proper license, nor a certificate of...
YONKERS, NY
larchmontloop.com

Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter

A 52 year-old Mamaroneck woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Mamaroneck Avenue at Halstead Avenue on September 1. An EMS worker who just happened to see the accident, and immediately rendered aid to the victim. The driver, an 86 year-old Mamaroneck resident, remained on the scene and was cited for the violation of Failing to Exercise Due Care. The injured woman was taken to Westchester Medical Center. The Westchester County Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to complete an accident reconstruction.
MAMARONECK, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn

Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

State troopers: Driver left scene of Waterbury crash

A man from Terryville is facing a DUI charge after police say he left the scene of an accident in Waterbury. Police say it happened Thursday after 10 p.m. on Route 8 north, just south of Exit 36. A car involved allegedly left. Police say they eventually found that car...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting

Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
BROOKLYN, NY

