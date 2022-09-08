Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx
The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
yonkerstimes.com
Queens Man Gets 8 Years for New Rochelle Home Burglary
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Queens resident Kevin Rojo-Rojo, 23, was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary. The defendant’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence he received in June 2022 in Nassau County Court for five residential burglaries that took place between January and April 2021 in Nassau County.
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Teen Duo Nabbed In Mount Pleasant With Gun Following Chase, Police Say
Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester. The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant. According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state...
Yonkers police investigate smash-and-grab robbery of jewelry store
YONKERS, NY – Yonkers Police Department today half an ounce they are searching for a...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Police Arrest Suspect in Smash & Grab Attempted Robbery
On September 8, Yonkers Police arrested 31 year old Kenneth Gustus, of the Bronx, for an attempted robbery at Papas Jewelers on Central Park Avenue on September 7. The YPD issued the following statement on Sept. 7, “preliminary investigation informs that an alleged group of smash and grab thieves targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers earlier today; that group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed two suspect vehicles in the area of Central Park Avenue and Mile Square Road and attempted to stop the same – the vehicles fled: one crashed on Staunton Street. Three suspects bailed on Staunton Street; Yonkers Police have one person of interest in custody. A search for the other two suspects is on-going. The second vehicle that fled was apprehended in another jurisdiction with additional arrests. Investigators from multiple agencies are collaborating to identify any outstanding perpetrators and bring appropriate charges. There are no threats to community safety at this time, however residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.”
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop
Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop
WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Suspect sought in assault on NYPD officer in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer and threatened him in the Bronx last week.
News 12
Controversial smoke shop in Yonkers shut down
A controversial smoke shop on Mclean Avenue in Yonkers has been shut down. An investigation was launched by the police, fire and building departments after they received complaints about the store at 998 McLean Ave. That investigation found the store did not have a proper license, nor a certificate of...
larchmontloop.com
Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter
A 52 year-old Mamaroneck woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Mamaroneck Avenue at Halstead Avenue on September 1. An EMS worker who just happened to see the accident, and immediately rendered aid to the victim. The driver, an 86 year-old Mamaroneck resident, remained on the scene and was cited for the violation of Failing to Exercise Due Care. The injured woman was taken to Westchester Medical Center. The Westchester County Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to complete an accident reconstruction.
State Trooper Injured In Hit-Run Crash In Port Chester
Police are investigating after a New York State trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 near the border of Westchester and Fairfield counties in the village of Port Chester. A marked state police car was parked on the shoulder of I-95...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
News 12
NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn
Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
News 12
Town of Newburgh police report rise in open warrants since bail reform
When it comes to bail reform and whether it works for New York, it depends on who you ask. Advocates for low bail or none at all for low-level crimes say it’s a huge success. Members of law enforcement largely disagree and blame bail reform for increased crime and...
News 12
State troopers: Driver left scene of Waterbury crash
A man from Terryville is facing a DUI charge after police say he left the scene of an accident in Waterbury. Police say it happened Thursday after 10 p.m. on Route 8 north, just south of Exit 36. A car involved allegedly left. Police say they eventually found that car...
News 12
NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting
Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
