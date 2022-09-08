ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

mycarolinalife.com

‘Morehouse Man’ | Physician returns to his roots

It was a full circle moment for Dr. Lawrence Casey Mann III. He was back at a Morehouse College event in Atlanta in July, where the Tidelands Health family medicine physician earned his bachelor’s degree in 1990. He was attending the prestigious Living Legends Gala – as an alum, father of a Morehouse medical student and guest of a distinguished guest, Dr. Gerald Harmon, who attended and spoke in his role as immediate past president of the American Medical Association.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Washington Examiner

Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info

A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering

Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say

ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta welcomes Angolan colobus newborn

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has a wild announcement. Zoo officials announced Wednesday the birth of a new Angolan Colobus monkey. Its new addition was born on Aug. 24 to the zoo's famous Angolan couple, Adanna and George. The little one was born with all-white hair and adorable round eyes...
ATLANTA, GA
howafrica.com

Who Was Angelo Herndon, A Self-Educated Advocate And Organizer For Workers’ Rights & Racial Equality In 1930s?

Angelo Herndon was the defendant in one of the most publicized and notorious legal cases of the 1930s. In 1932, nineteen-year-old Herndon was arrested under an obscure 19th century servile insurrection law for attempting to organize a peaceful demonstration of unemployed workers in Atlanta. Largely due to the efforts of the Communist Party-affiliated International Labor Defense, the arrest and subsequent trial ignited a firestorm of protest that, alongside the Scottsboro case, helped expose the gross injustice of the southern legal system and introduced African Americans on a broad scale to the militant anti-racism of the Communist Party.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

