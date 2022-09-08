Read full article on original website
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for coronavirus again
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again....
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Authorities warn of new deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' pills, powder as drug circulates in Georgia
ATLANTA — After a colorful drug known as "rainbow fentanyl" made news by being circulated nationwide in August, authorities say the deadly pills have now been located in Cobb County. As the U.S. overdose crisis has reached frightening new levels, with more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 from drug...
mycarolinalife.com
‘Morehouse Man’ | Physician returns to his roots
It was a full circle moment for Dr. Lawrence Casey Mann III. He was back at a Morehouse College event in Atlanta in July, where the Tidelands Health family medicine physician earned his bachelor’s degree in 1990. He was attending the prestigious Living Legends Gala – as an alum, father of a Morehouse medical student and guest of a distinguished guest, Dr. Gerald Harmon, who attended and spoke in his role as immediate past president of the American Medical Association.
Atlanta mayor: Wellstar needs to answer how it will 'mitigate harm' of hospital closure
ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens issued a stern letter to Wellstar on Thursday, demanding "immediate answers" about "what you are doing to mitigate the harm" in the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. It comes as Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts, the previous day, said officials had determined there was...
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
Doctor says neck adjustment leading to Atlanta woman’s paralysis likely due to underlying issue
ATLANTA — Caitlin Jensen’s road to recovery has been a lengthy one. Her mother Darlene says she went to see a chiropractor for a neck adjustment in June, but days later she was paralyzed. She was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Buckhead in an effort to teach...
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering
Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say
ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
nationalblackguide.com
Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers
Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Zoo Atlanta welcomes Angolan colobus newborn
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has a wild announcement. Zoo officials announced Wednesday the birth of a new Angolan Colobus monkey. Its new addition was born on Aug. 24 to the zoo's famous Angolan couple, Adanna and George. The little one was born with all-white hair and adorable round eyes...
howafrica.com
Who Was Angelo Herndon, A Self-Educated Advocate And Organizer For Workers’ Rights & Racial Equality In 1930s?
Angelo Herndon was the defendant in one of the most publicized and notorious legal cases of the 1930s. In 1932, nineteen-year-old Herndon was arrested under an obscure 19th century servile insurrection law for attempting to organize a peaceful demonstration of unemployed workers in Atlanta. Largely due to the efforts of the Communist Party-affiliated International Labor Defense, the arrest and subsequent trial ignited a firestorm of protest that, alongside the Scottsboro case, helped expose the gross injustice of the southern legal system and introduced African Americans on a broad scale to the militant anti-racism of the Communist Party.
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
More than a year ago, when we had the idea of putting together a weekly newsletter that would tell the story of Black At...
Atlanta’s oldest charter school receives STEAM certification
Drew Charter School received a designation for its science, technology, engineering, arts and math offerings.
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
