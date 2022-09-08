Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Hires for Police Department and City Hall
The Knoxville City Council approved the hiring of a full-time Records Clerk for the Police Department and a Deputy Clerk for City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the hire, “Staff presented to council the need for additional staff in City Hall as well as the Police Department. Seeking from other communities, information the same population as Knoxville, as far as administrative coverage, we have discovered Knoxville is lacking in that.”
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
KCRG.com
Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Local Iowa History Programs
Did you know that Iowa had prisoner of war camps during World War II, and that the Civilian Conservation Corp built many of our State Parks during the Great Depression? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with author Linda McCann, from Waverly. Podcast: Play...
kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
kniakrls.com
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now
Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
No Surprise Here, Iowa’s Top Party Schools Ranked
Which college in Iowa takes the crown when it comes to partying? Well, the results are in, and if you attended this school, you probably won't be surprised. According to data website, Niche, the top party schools were ranked based on a few key factors. According to Niche, student surveys...
kniakrls.com
Welcome to Medicare Seminar Returns September 27th in Pella
Crossroads of Pella is bringing back its Welcome to Medicare Seminar this month. Director of Crossroads Jim Hibma says the event will take place on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors. The seminar will cover Medicare Parts A&B, Prescription Drug Benefits, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance, and how to identify fraud, errors, and abuse in the system. Anyone who could benefit from this information should call Crossroads at 628-1212 to sign up by Tuesday, September 20th.
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Discussing George Washington Carver
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series next week, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be on Thursday, September 15th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Public Safety Night
Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
kniakrls.com
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Stanley Ribbon Cutting Set
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon cutting for Stanley’s Service Friday, September 23 at 4 p.m. The business is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new...
