ComicBook
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
411mania.com
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
PWMania
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
wrestlinginc.com
On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence. "We, the commentary team,...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
wrestlingrumors.net
One more match? Every so often, a wrestling storyline takes place that more or less defies any and all logic, but is so memorable for one reason or another. That may or may not be a good thing, but it makes a memory nonetheless. Sometimes you can see a surprise call back to such a story and that has taken place again with one of the more infamous moments in recent WWE history.
PWMania
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
PWMania
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
411mania.com
In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Becky Lynch discussed her injury status. She suffered an arm injury in her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Highlights from her comments are below. On how she’s recovering quickly from her arm injury: “I feel like I...
PWMania
CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
PWMania
The ratings for WWE NXT 2.0 have been released. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 684,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 676,000 viewers. For the 18-49 age demographic, it received a 0.16 rating. Last week, the show received a...
PWMania
Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship have been vacated at the beginning of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A “Tournament of Champions” tournament will be held, with the finals taking place in two weeks at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. Participants such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are scheduled to take part in the tournament.
wrestlingrumors.net
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
PWMania
Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
PWMania
On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the Maximum Male Models were defeated once again, but switching up their gimmick could be the solution to all of their problems. This week, Mace and Mansoor were defeated by Hit Row once again. The Street Profits and Hit Row join forces against the unlikely duo of Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models. After the show, Maxxine Dupri spoke with them and told them that they can’t allow this to keep happening in the future. Max Durpi intervened and instructed them to lift their chins up. He then said, “You have to go through the day to get to the night, yeah.”
PWMania
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
PWMania
Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in a Fatal 4 Way. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot against The Usos, which will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.
411mania.com
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
PWMania
Former AEW star/Dark Order member Alan Angels recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho Podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Angels talked about why he left AEW. He said:. “I was told that they weren’t going to renew my contract about 45 days before...
