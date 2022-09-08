Read full article on original website
Grandview Christian Stops Twin Cedars
The Twin Cedars Football squad again struggled to stop its opponent in a 69-12 loss to Grandview Christian on Friday. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports penalties stopped drives all night and his team was derailed several times on holding or offsides infractions. Parker added that the offense did perform better than in recent weeks and Kasey Clark and Nate Curry got the touchdowns for the Sabers. Twin Cedars is now 0-4 and will host Moravia on Friday.
Indianola Football Defeats Pella After Wild First Half
The #9 in 4A Indianola football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 33-19 win over Pella as heard live on 94.3 KNIA and 92.1 KRLS, after a wild back and forth first half settled into a low-scoring second half. The Indians got things going first, finding the...
Simpson Football Travels to Waldorf
The Simpson Football Team is starting their season today after a rare week 1 bye, going on the road in a non-conference matchup with Waldorf. Waldorf is already 2-0 on the young season, and while Simpson is trying to put their 1-9 season from 2021 behind them, they will have a tough time against a team that has had several games to work out things on the field. Head coach Matt Jeter tells KNIA Sports that will be no excuse, and he is excited to see the Storm in action after a year of hard work in the weight room.
Melcher-Dallas Survives Seymour Comeback Bid
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad survived eight fumbles and a comeback from Seymour to hold on for a 44-30 win over the Warriors on Friday. The Saints jumped out quickly, scoring on the first play of the game and holding a 32-10 lead at the half, but Seymour would go on a 28-6 run to get the score down to 38-30 in the 4th quarter, but Melcher-Dallas found the right combination to clinch the win. Coach Pat Ferguson told KNIA Sports he was not happy with the eight fumbles, but a win is a win. Logan Godfrey ran for 270 yards. The Saints are 1-2 and go on the road to Montezuma on Friday.
PC Grinds Out Football Victory over PCM
Pella Christian knocked off the PCM football team last night 28-7 on Eagle Lane in Pella in a game heard live on KRLS2. The Eagles took advantage of a roughing the punter penalty on PCM on the first series of the game to score a touchdown on Isaac Kacmarynski’s 5-yard toss to Trevor Veenstra. The only other scoring in the first half was a pair of Jack Fancher field goals and Pella Christian had a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Central Hosts Eau Claire in Football Tilt
The Central College football team closes out the non-conference portion of the 2022 schedule with a second straight home game today, hosting the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The 13th-ranked Dutch opened the season with a convincing 44-13 win over St. Olaf (MN), while Eau Claire rallied for 30-27 victory over...
Pella Football Seeking Bounce Back Against Another Ranked Foe
After having several metrics determine they played against Class 4A’s toughest schedule last fall, those measurements are saying the same for a beleaguered Pella football team that heads to #9 Indianola this evening. The Dutch (0-2) had one of their best offensive performances of the season in 2021 against...
Pella Girls Wrestling Coach Named
A new program for Dutch athletics has new leadership heading into their first competitive season. The Pella High School Activities Department hired Adam Hale as Head Girls Wrestling Coach and David Bouska as Assistant Wrestling Coach for the 2022-23 season. The Pella School Board approved the sport in the district at the end of last academic year, and the girls will compete with other IGHSAU-sanctioned teams. Hale is a physical education teacher at Jefferson Intermediate and coached with the Newton program for nearly a decade, and Bouska is a Spanish teacher at Pella High School and has been an assistant with the boys program for three years and in Pleasantville prior to his arrival in the Tulip City.
Eagles Cross Country Teams Compete at Iowa State, Volleyball Sweeps Woodward-Granger
The Pella Christian cross country teams and the Eagles volleyball team were both in action on Thursday. In Ames, the #14 ranked Pella Christian boys cross country team finished in seventh place, while the girls squad was eighth. Class 2A’s #14 individual boys runner Kaden Van WynGarden led the Eagles boys squad in the meet, finishing on the podium in fifth place with a time of 16:30. That mark was 35 seconds faster than his previous personal record, and was just 14 seconds off of the school record. Additionally, the Pella Christian boys improved their team average time to 18:31, which is a seven second improvement. Jaclyn Holmes was the top finisher for the Eagles in the girls race, coming in 23rd. The Pella Christian girls also saw improvement in the meet, posting a season best team average time of 23:28 which was 15 seconds faster than their time at their Dutch Invite last Saturday.
Fourth-ranked Norwalk hosts No. 2 Titans tonight
“Next Friday is the reason why we sign up and play football.”. Those were the words of Norwalk football coach Paul Patterson following the Warriors’ 45-0 Week 2 win over Des Moines Lincoln. Well, next Friday is now this Friday, and Class 4A fourth-ranked Norwalk is set to host...
Football Friday Night Profile – Week Three – Pleasantville Running Back Dillon Ammons
After struggling in the 2022 season opener, the Pleasantville football team bounced in a big way with 27-13 win over Interstate-35 in the first game at the new Pleasantville Stadium. A big reason for that win was Senior Running Back Dillon Ammons who had a career night. Tyler Crabb sat down with Ammons, his fellow captains, and Trojans head coach Mack Jorth to talk about that big game, and what make Ammons the player he is in tonight’s Player Profile.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-10-2022
The Central College volleyball team were solid in a pair of wins Friday night in Minnesota, sweeping Martin Luther College (Minn.) 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 and downing Hamline University (Minn.) 27-29, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14. In the opener against the Knights, Gracie Pierson had 12 kills on 21 attempts. She also had...
Norwalk falls to LC Titans 49-27
A slow start and an outstanding opponent were too much to overcome Friday night as the Norwalk football team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Lewis Central, 49-27. The game was streamed live on KNIA3 via kniakrls.com. The Class 4A 2nd-ranked Titans improved to 3-0,...
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Iowa State, Volleyball Hosts Woodward-Granger
Both the Pella Christian cross country teams and the volleyball team will be in action on Thursday. Eagles Cross country heads to Ames to run in the Gilbert meet at Iowa State, while the volleyball squad stays on Eagle Lane to host Woodward-Granger. The Pella Christian cross country teams are...
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday
Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
Norwalk runners finish 8th, 17th at Marshalltown Bobcat Invite
The Norwalk boys placed eighth out of 24 teams and the girls came in 17th out of 18 at Thursday’s Bobcat Cross Country Invitational on the campus of Marshalltown Community College. Both Warrior squads were competing shorthanded. The Class 4A fourth-ranked Norwalk boys, who won their first two meets...
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
Knoxville Can’t Stop Carlisle’s Ground Attack
Carlisle rolled up 371 yards of total offense, all on the ground and dominated Knoxville on Friday night 49–0 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The game started badly for Knoxville and it got worse as the night wore on. For the second straight week, and early big play by Knoxville was erased by a penalty when Ruger Kendall scampered 60 yards for what looked like to set up Knoxville 1st and goal from inside the Carlisle five but a holding penalty nullified the play and four playezs later Carlisle was in the end zone to start the scoring. The Panthers were held to -21 yards on the ground while Noah Keefer passed for 7/14 for 58 yards. Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while the score was well in favor of Carlisle, his guys still hung in there and kept the right mind set.
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Second Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will welcome two schools to their gymnasium tonight, as they host their second triangular of the season but this time with Mount Ayr and Clarke. The Trojans are a little over a week removed from their last action, when they defeated ACGC to even their overall...
