The Pella Christian cross country teams and the Eagles volleyball team were both in action on Thursday. In Ames, the #14 ranked Pella Christian boys cross country team finished in seventh place, while the girls squad was eighth. Class 2A’s #14 individual boys runner Kaden Van WynGarden led the Eagles boys squad in the meet, finishing on the podium in fifth place with a time of 16:30. That mark was 35 seconds faster than his previous personal record, and was just 14 seconds off of the school record. Additionally, the Pella Christian boys improved their team average time to 18:31, which is a seven second improvement. Jaclyn Holmes was the top finisher for the Eagles in the girls race, coming in 23rd. The Pella Christian girls also saw improvement in the meet, posting a season best team average time of 23:28 which was 15 seconds faster than their time at their Dutch Invite last Saturday.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO