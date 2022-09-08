Read full article on original website
Related
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
NEWSBTC
Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally Above $1,800 Before A Big Crash
The Ethereum price is following Bitcoin as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization trend to the upside. The market is currently facing low timeframe resisting, but the general sentiment seems to have flipped bullish across the board. At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,700 with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
investing.com
BofA's Top Indicator Back to Extreme Bearish, 'Bullish Factor for Credit/Stocks' says Strategist
The Bank of America data shows that outflows from equities in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion. According to the bank’s Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, there have been no net inflows to stocks in the past 6 months. “Mass inflow to stocks Nov '20-Feb ‘22 has ended,”...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
NEWSBTC
WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN LYNQYO, INSTEAD OF ITS PROMINENT COUNTERPARTS LIKE AVALANCHE AND CHAINLINK?
The crypto crash of 2022 may not be the first time the market has faced a dramatic downturn, but it’s the worst collapse. For the sake of comparison, when cryptocurrency had only been around for a couple of years, the price of Bitcoin fell from 32 to 0.01 dollars. It took almost two years before a recovery transpired. The “crypto winter” this year is remarkably different. For instance, back then, Bitcoin was the only pertinent cryptocurrency since it started the trend. While Bitcoin may still be the market-leading token, it’s far from the only cryptocurrency on the market. When the current slump happened, more than twenty thousand tokens were actively trading on the market. As we write this, the total is fast approaching twenty-one thousand.
NEWSBTC
Core Scientific Confirms selling 1,100 Bitcoin In August, What Was Its Impact?
While the current quarter in the crypto market has been bad for many companies as Bitcoin dropped, it has been successful for some. Core Scientific has proven that market lows can be beneficial if the right opportunity is identified. The U.S-based crypto mining company produced 1,334 BTC in August and...
NEWSBTC
What Bitcoin Needs To Regain Its Higher Marks, Analyst Explains
The crypto market crash started from the Feds and its fight against inflation. The announcement to increase interest rates caused a panic that created doubts in the minds of crypto investors. As the Federal Reserve implemented the plan, the overall financial markets, including crypto, plunged. Another factor that helped push...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Aim Past $20,000 Level – How Hard Can They Charge Forward?
Bitcoin bulls have their hands full in the next days to carry out a strong advance to lift BTC out of the pit. Throughout today’s trading session, the market’s performance has been bullish. CoinGecko reports that bulls are driving prices higher for nearly 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The site has only flagged six coins as the biggest losers so far.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Orderbook Shows Resistance At $21,500, Will BTC Retrace?
The crypto market has returned to the green with Bitcoin price pushing north of $20,000 after a severe rejection from those levels in August. The market is heading into the weekend, and with two major events in the next few days, there could a spike in volatility. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Helium Coin Price Bloats 30% – Can HNT Expand Past $5?
Helium (HNT) has been flushed in green, standing out from all the reds in the crypto space. Helium intraday trading volume registers 378% plunge. Helium price has bounced back from its support key spotted at $3.4, prompting a new rally which can spike past the $5 level. Based on the...
NEWSBTC
Why Extreme Fear Is Back In Crypto In A Big Way
Data shows the crypto market has once again sunk back down into a state of extreme fear after showing some signs of improvement during the last couple of months. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Says Market Is Extremely Fearful Right Now. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research,...
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions
Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?
The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Kyber Network (KNC) Ticks All Bullish Sentiments, Can Price Go To $3?
Kyber Network (KNC) has recently struggled against tether (USDT) after its price was rejected at $5.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased dramatically, rising from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has impacted other altcoins, as most cryptocurrencies, including Kyber Network, are seeing double-digit gains (KNC). (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns by End of 2022
Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022. A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.
Comments / 0