Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Welcome to Medicare Seminar Returns September 27th in Pella
Crossroads of Pella is bringing back its Welcome to Medicare Seminar this month. Director of Crossroads Jim Hibma says the event will take place on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors. The seminar will cover Medicare Parts A&B, Prescription Drug Benefits, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance, and how to identify fraud, errors, and abuse in the system. Anyone who could benefit from this information should call Crossroads at 628-1212 to sign up by Tuesday, September 20th.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Public Safety Night
Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
kniakrls.com
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
kniakrls.com
Marion County Humane Society Vendor Show is Saturday
The Marion County Humane Society will have its semi – annual vendor show and BBQ tomorrow. The event will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., on the Humane Society grounds, 1701 E Pleasant in Knoxville. There will be no admission. Rhonda Douglas one of the board members for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Pella Regional Therapy Services to Hold Open House for the New Pella Location in Westpoort Medical Plaza
Therapy Services from Pella Regional Health Center are available at a second Pella location in the Westpoort Medical Plaza, 2525 Washington Street. Services provided includes physical, occupational and speech therapy for adult and pediatric populations. Athletic training services for recovery and prevention of sports injury are also available. Pella Regional...
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Changes at Marion County Public Health
Major changes are coming the Marion County Public Health. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Director Kim Dorn. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Cancer Relay Event Set for Next Week
The Knoxville Cancer Relay team is eager to launch its Sept. 15-16 event to raise money to fight cancer. The ninth annual event begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ken Locke Stadium and culminates 24 hours later as the team delivers the ball for Knoxville High’s home football game vs. Fairfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Divorce Care for Kids Sessions Start Sunday
Divorce Care for Kids (DC4K) is a 13-week program that uses games, crafts, videos, music, puppets, exercise, stories, and activities to help children learn to process the changes in family dynamics. DC4K is designed to give children the tools to develop healthier relationships within their own families and is designed for children ages 5 – 12 with nondenominational biblical teaching. The family structure change doesn’t have to be a recent event. The fall session in Pella begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Third Church in Pella and kids are welcome to join any week during a session as well as come back to repeat.
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Hires for Police Department and City Hall
The Knoxville City Council approved the hiring of a full-time Records Clerk for the Police Department and a Deputy Clerk for City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the hire, “Staff presented to council the need for additional staff in City Hall as well as the Police Department. Seeking from other communities, information the same population as Knoxville, as far as administrative coverage, we have discovered Knoxville is lacking in that.”
kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Stanley Ribbon Cutting Set
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon cutting for Stanley’s Service Friday, September 23 at 4 p.m. The business is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new...
kniakrls.com
Traffic Study in Indianola Did Not Warrant Stop Sign
The Indianola City Council received a report on a traffic study conducted regarding the corner of E Iowa Ave and N 9th St at their meeting Tuesday, which determined a 4-way stop sign did not meet the standards required to put the stop in place. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the study determined that following federal standards, the stop sign could potentially cause more harm than safety.
kniakrls.com
State Auditor Rob Sand Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is visiting Indianola tomorrow as part of his statewide tour, hosting a town hall to discuss current issues. Sand, who visited Marion County in August, will discuss state issues, priorities for the Auditor’s Office, and the PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) Program among others.
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Discusses Repairs to Bos Landen Clubhouse
The Pella City Council discussed repairs to the Bos Landen Conference Center at policy and planning this week. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says the facility sustained water damage after a frozen pipe burst in early 2020 and has been working with Klingner and Associates to find a solution over the past few years that would fit with insurance beyond emergency repairs already made.
kniakrls.com
Historic Pella Trust to Become Pella Preservation Trust
A local organization dedicated to historic preservation of buildings is undergoing a name change soon. Historic Pella Trust will soon be known as Pella Preservation Trust, according to Board President Ann Summitt and Treasurer Bruce Boertje, with the goal of maintaining the organization’s mission while also avoiding confusion with Pella Historical Society, who have similar, but different goals and functions.
kniakrls.com
Melinda (Mindy) Rae Franklin Wood Bottorff
Memorial Service for Melinda (Mindy) Rae Franklin Wood Bottorff, age 62 of Clinton, MO, formerly of Knoxville Iowa will take place at the Coal Ridge Church on Sept. 18, 2022 at 1 PM. Private family burial will take place at the Coal Ridge Cemetery after the service. Memorial donations in Mindy’s name may be made to the Coal Ridge Church or to a charity of your choice is appreciated.
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
iowa.media
Numerous Waukee teachers sought ‘preferred pronouns’ from students, asked what pronouns should be used with parents
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with school districts across Iowa. Results from that request are still rolling in as some districts have been more successful in understanding what we were asking for and able to obtain the information much faster than others. Waukee School District has been...
Comments / 0